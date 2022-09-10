Newton Rams’ Marquavious Brown making impact on football field his senior season

COVINGTON, Ga. — Marquavious Brown received news late Friday night that he has received his first dual sport scholarship offer from Georgia State University where he is currently committed.

Brown has become a household name for the Newton Rams on the basketball court. He is currently a 4-star senior guard. But, this year, he has also made an impact for the Rams' football team in his first year with the team as a wide receiver.

The decision to join the football team came after careful consideration. And now, four games into the season, Brown is fully satisfied with his decision.

“I’m actually having fun with this football team right now and it’s been very cool,” Brown said. I love this team. This is a team where some of the players I played with in middle school.”

Brown hasn’t played organized football since his eighth grade season with Liberty Middle School. But it doesn’t seem like he’s lost a step. In his first game on the gridiron, Brown caught a touchdown against Hapeville Charter in Newton’s 20-19 win on Aug. 18.

The touchdown came from nine yards out. And, while most football fans refer to that area as the red zone, Brown had a different name for it.

“In the red zone is where all my money plays are at,” Brown said. “I can run a 30-yard post route but in the red zone, it is definitely my money spot.”



