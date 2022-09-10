Newton Rams’ Marquavious Brown making impact on football field his senior season

COVINGTON, Ga. — Marquavious Brown received news late Friday night that he has received his first dual sport scholarship offer from Georgia State University where he is currently committed.
Brown has become a household name for the Newton Rams on the basketball court. He is currently a 4-star senior guard. But, this year, he has also made an impact for the Rams' football team in his first year with the team as a wide receiver.
The decision to join the football team came after careful consideration. And now, four games into the season, Brown is fully satisfied with his decision.
“I’m actually having fun with this football team right now and it’s been very cool,” Brown said. I love this team. This is a team where some of the players I played with in middle school.”
Brown hasn’t played organized football since his eighth grade season with Liberty Middle School. But it doesn’t seem like he’s lost a step. In his first game on the gridiron, Brown caught a touchdown against Hapeville Charter in Newton’s 20-19 win on Aug. 18.
The touchdown came from nine yards out. And, while most football fans refer to that area as the red zone, Brown had a different name for it.
“In the red zone is where all my money plays are at,” Brown said. “I can run a 30-yard post route but in the red zone, it is definitely my money spot.”
Differences abound between football and basketball. The biggest difference so far for Brown has been celebrating his score.
While he compared it to a dunk in basketball, Brown said scoring a touchdown was better.
“Catching a touchdown is way more exciting,” Brown said. “My teammates rushed me and it just feels good. It makes you feel emotions that are through the roof.”
There are some skills Brown developed through his basketball play that has helped prepare him for playing football. For instance, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior said his speed, ability to jump and the fact that he has “good hands” has paid off for him on the football field.
“I’ve just been blessed with the talent to play different sports,” Brown said. “I’m a big athlete and I love sports.”
One thing that has carried over from Brown’s basketball career has been his competitive nature. According to Brown, he stays fully aware of his surroundings on the field and stays cautious at all times.
But his experience playing Class-AAAAAAA football in Georgia has also shown him something that he believes will help improve his basketball performance.
“You have to be super physical no matter what sport you play. And this sport has shown me that,” Brown said.” In football, you’re playing against some big people. So, when I take that over to the court, I’ll be super physical. Last year, I could jump over people, but I wasn’t physical. I feel like now I could be physical with the best of them.”
Now, Brown will continue playing for the Rams’ football team during his senior season. But he will rejoin the basketball team when the season comes around.
And, even though his commitment to Georgia State is for basketball, that might be changing.
“I’m falling in love with football,” Brown said. “Basketball is my main sport, but I could go to college and play football, I think.”