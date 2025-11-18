Newton Rams fight off the Paideia Pythons to win late, earn first win of season

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Newton Rams grabbed win No. 1 of the 2025-26 season Saturday on the back of quality games from seniors Jayden Scott and TJ Sands to defeat Paideia 63-54.

Both Scott and Sands finished with 16 points, and Newton ultimately needed it to fight off a late comeback from the Pythons.

That comeback was led by Paideia senior CJ Harper, who totaled a game-high 26 points.

Newton entered Norcross High School for the Tip-Off Classic 0-2 for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

However, the Rams managed to get back on track with a key win over a Paideia team that won 18 games a year ago.

When the game began on Saturday, Newton found itself in control early.

The first shot of the game was awry from Paideia’s Matthew Zayac, and that allowed Kingston Clahar to jog down the court and knock down a three-pointer for the game’s first points.

A second three courtesy of Jared White made it a 6-2 lead, but the Pythons turned it up to close out the half.

Harper got into a rhythm, and the senior was responsible for three of the Pythons final six baskets of the frame.

Clahar scored a late layup to make it a one-point game, but a key shot from Tristan Mictchell gave Paideia a 15-12 lead after the first quarter of action.

The second quarter proved to be a different story as the Rams went on a run.

After four missed shots to open the frame, senior Jayden Scott scored on a physical layup that also drew a foul. One free throw later, Scott tied the game 15-15.

With another basket from Scott and another from 6-foot-8 Emmanuel Wilder, Newton found itself ahead 19-15.

Wilder shared the “big man” duties with Cayden Young, who stands at 6-foot-9.

However, Saturday’s game saw multiple instances where both men were on the court together as Newton tested the Pythons ability to stop both.

With Wilder patrolling the paint, Young stepped up and knocked down a three for his first basket.

Young’s shot made it a 24-15 lead, but another three-ball from Sands extended the lead even more.

Clahar knocked down one of his two free throws late to give Newton a 30-20 lead ahead of halftime.

Newton’s third quarter performance did not falter as the Rams increased their lead even more.

Key shots from White and Sands did the trick as Newton built a 45-29 advantage. However, Harper and the Pythons put it all on the line in the final eight minutes.

Both teams traded baskets early as Newton's 45-29 lead turned into a 55-41 lead.

A string of points from Harper made it an eight point game, but the Pythons senior cut the lead in half in just four seconds.

Harper was fouled on a shot attempt and went on to knock down both free throws before stealing in the inbound pass.

The turnover was turned into points on a Harper layup, and Newton’s once 16-point lead evaporated into a five-point game.

Unfortunately for the Pythons, Harper’s next shot was off as the Rams began to get into the bonus and ultimately to the free throw line.

Newton went to the line five seperate times in the final 1:30 of play as Scott, Young, White and Sands combined to go eight-of-10 in those attempts.

Harper added on a three in the final moments, but it was too little too late for the Pythons who dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

For Newton, the win was the first of the season as the Rams moved to 1-2.

Scott and Sands led the way with 16 points apiece as the duo shot 12-of-23 from the floor.

White finished with 11 points in the win while Wilder, Young and Clahar ended with six points each.

The Rams will continue on the theme of neutral site games when they take on Douglass on Friday, Nov. 28 and Mays on Saturday, Nov. 29. Both games will take place at Maynard Jackson High School.