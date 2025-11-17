Newton offense clicking on all cylinders at the right time

The Newton Rams are peaking at the right time.

At 8-3, the Rams are on a five-game winning streak, including a 33-14 victory against Peachtree Ridge in the first round of the GHSA playoffs.

A large part of Newton’s success this season has come down to the team’s offensive identity.

Fans and observers have come to know Newton as a run-first team. This has remained true this year, as Kevin “Tootie” Hartsfield, Darius “Hercules” White and Tabian Thomas have led the Rams to a 3,000-yard rushing season.

But what has specifically clicked this season is the aerial attack.

That effort is led by senior quarterback Deron Benson. The four-year starter is on the cusp of another 2,000-yard season, accounting for 16 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

Through the 2025 season, Benson has become visibly more confident in his passing abilities, something that he credits to the work done after practice.

“Just really getting in extra work with my receivers after practice every day,” Benson said. “It’s about building that timing and watching film.”

Leading the Rams wide receiver room is a relative newcomer, Derrick Miller. Miller transferred into Newton earlier this year where he became a state champion in track.

While track speed sometimes fails to translate to the gridiron, that is further from the truth in Miller’s case. This season, the speedster has racked up 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns with 39 receptions.

Miller says that his playmaking abilities are not built on Friday, but in the days before the game.

“I’m in the film room heavy,” Miller said. “It’s also about taking care of your body… It’s really always a mental thing that starts first. I just make sure I’m locked in mentally.”

But Miller also knows that the connection between he and Benson has been key in both of their success.

“He’s a dog,” Miller said of Benson. “He does what he does. I make him look, he makes me look good. It’s a team effort.”

Another key component in Newton’s success is senior Jaqwan Carr. Carr is the team’s second leading receiver with 637 yards and five touchdowns with 35 receptions.

Like Benson, Carr is someone who’s been in the Newton program for four years. He credits those who came before him as to how he’s been able to garner success.

“I’ve grown so much,” Carr said. “Starting my high school career with Marcus Calwise, he taught me a lot. He and Keon Davis.”

Carr also knows his role. He’s not the speedster that Miller is, but is aware that his 6-foot-2 frame and toughness creates a problem for defenders.

“It’s been great the chemistry we’ve built together,” Carr said. “DJ’s the fast guy and I’m like the up-top guy.”

While Newton has found success offensively, the Rams will face a true test this week against the undefeated Buford Wolves. The Wolves are 11-0 and ranked as a top-10 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.

The Rams will almost certainly rely on their “bread and butter” that is the ground game. But do not be surprised if Benson, Miller and Carr create some magic in the air.

“Just trying not to be one dimensional,” said head coach Josh Skelton. “We’re doing our best to be balanced. We’ve got a ton of guys who can make plays and we're trying to make sure they all get opportunities.”



