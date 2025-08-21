Newton Lady Rams win second straight region game in dominant fashion

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton Lady Rams kept their momentum rolling on Wednesday with a 14-2 win over South Gwinnett at home.

The victory moved the team to 3-4 on the year and it was the second consecutive region win for the Lady Rams and head coach Erica Johnson in 2025.

After a 14-0 win over Rockdale County on Monday, the Lady Rams won in the form of a rout when they took on the Lady Comets on the back of a nine-run second inning.

Pitcher Kaliyah Dabney started the game for Newton and went the first few innings before she handed it over to freshman London Treadwell, who closed the game out for the win.

London Treadwell pitching in Newton's 14-2 win over South Gwinnett. - photo by Garrett Pitts

After outscoring region foes a combined 28-2 in the past two games, Johnson spoke about what she has seen as of late from the Lady Rams.

“I liked how we came out and capitalized on the opportunity that we were given," Johnson said. “We hit the ball when we needed to hit the ball and we made plays when we needed to make plays. So going forward, we need to continue to make the plays.”

The game began with back-to-back walks for South Gwinnett, but things went downhill in the span of one at-bat.

A lineout resulted in a triple play as both runners left early and were called out on the bag, which resulted in the end of the inning after a promising start for South Gwinnett.

After reaching base on a leadoff single, Newton’s Kassidy Scott went on to steal second and third before she eventually scored on an error from the Lady Comets’ catcher.

Scott finished Wednesday’s matchup with her third multi-hit game in Newton’s last three outings, and Johnson shared what exactly makes her so special in the leadoff spot.

“Kassidy is like a firecracker,” Johnson said. “I love her at No. 1 because she gets on and she is going to hustle around the bases. She is going to take chances and that is what we need on the offensive side of the ball. We need someone that is going to be able to take those extra bases and do the things. She is fast so as a leadoff [batter] I need her to get one and her average reflects that.”

Leilani Garcia walked to put another runner on, but South Gwinnett managed to get out of the inning and even take the lead shortly thereafter.

After a leadoff triple from Jaycee Madison and back-to-back walks, the Lady Comets were in business with bases loaded and zero outs.

Following a bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout, South Gwinnett found itself ahead 2-1 by the end of the frame as Newton managed to escape without further damage.

But by the end of the ensuing half-inning, everything would change for the Lady Rams.

With Raegan McKnight and Dabney on base to leadoff the frame, a passed ball allowed a run to score and tie the game at 2-2.

From there, back-to-back RBI knocks from Joy Files and Scott put Newton ahead 4-2.

Scott eventually scored on a steal of home before Londyn Parks later scored on a passed ball as the Lady Comets continued to have miscues inside the diamond.

McKnight stepped to the plate for the second time in the frame and drove in two more on a RBI double into right field before she later scored on another infield error.

With a strikeout to end the frame, South Gwinnett quickly found itself down 2-10 in no time as Newton seemingly had all the momentum.

Both teams went on to trade scoreless innings before the Lady Rams piled on more runs in the fourth frame to close it out.

An infield single from Dabney scored Garcia before an error from South Gwinnett’s first baseman scored Janiyah Henderson to make it a 10-run lead for the Lady Rams, but they were not done.

Another costly error from the Lady Comets allowed Dabney to score, but it was Scott’s RBI double into right field that put Newton ahead by 12.

When Files crossed home plate, the umpire signaled ‘ball game’ as Newton came away with the 14-2 win via run rule.

After the Lady Comets threatened early in the contest, Treadwell’s entrance and performance the rest of the way is what has impressed Johnson the most with her freshman pitcher.

“London has been a real key for us as our closer — as our No. 2,” Johnson said. “She is a freshman so we are looking for big things out of her. It’s good to be able to go 1-2 with her, she has been very big for us on the mound.”

Newton out-hit South Gwinnett 10-5 as Scott came away with three hits in the win along with two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk.

Henderson and Dabney came away with two hits apiece.

The 14-2 win for Newton sets them up with a winning streak ahead of a tough test at home on Saturday, Aug. 23 as it hosts the 2025 Newton Cup.

The Lady Rams will watch as Eastside and Alcovy open the event at 9 a.m. before they play the Lady Eagles at 11 a.m. and the Lady Tigers at 1 p.m.