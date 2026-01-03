Newton High School names inaugural Hall of Fame Class

NEWTON COUNTY – After decades of athletic excellence, Newton High School has announced its inaugural Hall of Fame Class.

On Friday evening, the school’s athletic department announced the Class of 2026, which consists of nine of the school's all-time greats from basketball, football, baseball and track.

Betty Faith Jaynes

Betty Faith Jaynes is considered a trailblazer in women’s sports.

Jaynes graduated from Newton High in 1963 where she excelled in basketball. Her efforts helped lead the Lady Rams to the 1963 AA state championship game.

After graduating from the Women’s College of Georgia – now Georgia College & State University – Jaynes became the head coach of the women’s team at James Madison University. She held that role from 1970-82, amassing a record of 142-114.

Jaynes became the first executive director of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) in 1981. She stayed in that role until retiring in 2001.

Jaynes passed away on Feb. 10, 2014 due to complications of an illness at the age of 68.

Dale Carter

Dale Carter is one of the most decorated NFL players in Newton County history.

Carter graduated from Newton in 1988 where he went on to play two seasons at Ellsworth Community College. That two-year stint led him to the University of Tennessee where he lettered during the 1991-92 seasons.

Carter was selected with the 20th overall pick of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. In his rookie season, he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The standout defensive back played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs (1992-98), Denver Broncos (1999-01), Minnesota Vikings (2001), New Orleans Saints (2002-03) and the Baltimore Ravens (2005). He was a four-time Pro Bowl recipient and a two-time second-team All-Pro.

Elija Godwin

Elija Godwin, a graduate from the class of 2018, is perhaps the fastest person on this list.

Specializing in sprinting, Godwin attended the University of Georgia for the 200m and 400m event. His success propelled him to a professional track career and an Olympic medal.

Godwin earned a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. He has also earned gold medals at the 2022 World Championships and the 2025 World Indoor Championships in the 4x400 relay.

Jake Reed

Jake Reed is among the all-time Newton greats at the professional level.

A graduate of the Class of 1987, Reed attended Grambling State University, eventually becoming a standout wide receiver. This led to his name being called in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Reed played for the Vikings from 1991-99, becoming a 1,000-yard receiver four times. He played the 2000 season with the New Orleans Saints before returning to the Vikings in 2001. During the 01’ season, he played with his brother, Carter, a fellow Class of 2026 Hall of Famer.

Reed's final NFL season was with the Saints in 2002.

LaKeia Stokes

LaKeia Stokes is perhaps among one of the most decorated basketball players in Newton County history.

Stokes was a standout for the Lady Rams, averaging 28 points per game during her senior season in 1999-00. After graduating in 2000, she played four years at the University of Clemson, averaging 17 points per game during her senior season.

After pro stints in Greece and Switzerland, Stokes hung it up from basketball, eventually enlisting in the U.S. Army. On Veterans Day in 2016, she was survived a suicide bombing that tragically killed five others. She received a Purple Heart and a presidential coin from President Barack Obama.

Ron Bradley

Ron Bradley was not only a Newton legend, but a legend across Georgia high school sports.

Bradley became the Newton boys basketball coach from 1957-75, earning the school’s first state championship in 1964. He also amassed an unfathomable 129-game winning streak at home from Dec. 11, 1959 until Dec. 28, 1967.

After over 25 years away, Bradley returned as the Rams head coach from 2001-05. Despite being close to his 70s, Bradley took an underdog 2004-05 Newton Ram team and led them to the final four.

In his many stops, Bradley became the all-time winningest coach in Georgia basketball history with a record of 1,372-413.

Bradley passed away on Oct. 3, 2025 at the age of 90.

Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle might be the youngest person in this class, but his impact has already been widespread.

Castle graduated from Newton in 2023 after turning heads for four seasons. He went onto play one season at the University of Connecticut, where he won a national championship. He also won a gold medal with Team USA.

The 6-foot-6 combo guard was drafted fourth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He enjoyed a storied rookie season, winning the 2025 Rising Stars Challenge MVP and the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year awards.

Tim Christian

Tim Christian is often considered one of the best athletes to ever come through Newton County.

A graduate of the class of 1965, Christian lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to play football and basketball at the University of Auburn, eventually joining the football coaching staff from 1968-81.

Christian was one of the nine original members of the Olympic Committee, which was instrumental in bringing the 1996 Summer Olympics to Atlanta.

Christian passed away on May 18, 2024 at the age of 77.

Tim Hyers

Tim Hyers has made a career by his work on the diamond.

Hyers graduated from Newton in 1989 and was drafted in the second round of the 1990 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. After four years in the minor leagues, he got his big break in the major leagues in 1994, playing for the San Diego Padres. He also had stints with the Detroit Tigers (1996) and the Florida Marlins (1999) before retiring from baseball.

Hyers eventually joined the coaching ranks, where he has two World Series rings for the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers as the team’s hitting coach. He is now preparing to enter his second season as the Atlanta Braves hitting coach.

The 2026 Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Saturday, Jan. 24.



