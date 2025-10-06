Newton coaching icon Ron Bradley passes away

Legend. That is how most will remember the life and legacy of longtime Newton basketball head coach Ron Bradley.

The longtime Newton County High School basketball coach passed away at the age of 90 on Friday.

There was perhaps no better way to describe Bradley other than as a coaching icon. As the most-winningest coach in Georgia prep basketball history, Bradley spent five decades accumulating wins and coaching young men and women to become productive members of society.

Bradley’s 1,372-413 coaching record – 1,019-322 in boys basketball and 353-91 in girls basketball – is a feat that likely will not soon be matched.

The legendary coach's first win came right here in Newton County, when he began his coaching career at Newton County High School in 1957. He quickly grew a reputation as a pure winner, emphasizing both fundamentals and discipline.

In his first tenure at Newton, he achieved a national record of winning 129 consecutive basketball games Dec. 11, 1959 until Dec. 28, 1967.

During that time, Newton went on to win the 1964 AA state championship, defeating Hart County in a final score of 71-49. This remains the only boys state championship in Newton County basketball history, and just the second basketball state championship in Newton County after the Newton Lady Rams claimed the 6A state title earlier this year.

Page 21 of the Thursday, March 12, 1964 edition of The Covington News. | The Covington News archives



Bradley’s illustrious career progressed at Newton, until he departed to join George Walton Academy in 1975. Other stops included Trinity Christian, Loganville, Piedmont Academy and even some time in Port St. Joe (Fla.).

But after over 25 years away, Bradley returned to Newton High School as the Rams head coach from 2001-05. Despite being close to his 70s, Bradley took an underdog 2004-05 Newton Ram team and led them to the final four.

Bradley left after that season, handing the reins to his longtime assistant Rick Rasmussen, who became a Newton legend in his own right. He spent his final years coaching at Greater Atlanta Christian and Heritage, before he finally retired after a five-decade coaching career.

When it comes to coaching accolades, few possess more in the entire country. Bradley was inducted to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (1997), Georgia Independent School Hall of Fame (1998), Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2011), National High School Hall of Fame (2012) and the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame (2013).

Perhaps his most notable achievement came was the naming of the Newton County gymnasium in his honor in 2000.

While Bradley is most synonymous with being one of the greatest prep basketball coaches of all time, he was also successful in other sports as well. During his 50-year coaching career, his football teams accumulated a record of 130-69-6, and his baseball teams went 158-60.

Bradley was also a standout prep player himself, becoming a three-sport star in the Class of 1953 at Avondale High School in DeKalb County. He went on to play basketball and baseball at the University of Georgia, leading the Bulldogs to two SEC championships in 1954 and 1955 and becoming the Most Valuable Player.

The coaching legend is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Jan, who was always known to be by his side at games, often serving as the official scorekeeper or timekeeper. Jan passed away in July at the age of 89.

Ron and his wife Jan in 2014. Contributed Photo.



Following the news of passing, tributes poured in from those in the coaching world, including from some of Newton’s best.

“Honored to be a small part of the legacy of Coach Ronald Bradley and so thankful to God for him and Jan and their influence on Tiffany and my life and coaching career still today,” Rasmussen, now the current head coach of North Oconee, said on X. “Here’s to a life well lived, Coach. So thankful you are resting in peace with God.”

“My goal is to make sure Ron Bradley’s name is immortalized at Newton High School,” said Newton girls head coach Jawan Bailey on Facebook. “Pure legend. Had to do my research!”

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at Covington First Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Rev. Chris Shurtz, Rev. Dr. Phil DeMore, and Pastor Gil Gainer will officiate. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday at Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.

According to his obituary, a celebration of life is planned for Oct. 25, with a time and place to be determined later at www.coachronaldbradley.com.