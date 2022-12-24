Keyshawn Blackstock's 'underdog' mentality helps land Michigan State scholarship to transfer

CONYERS, Ga. — Keyshawn Blackstock’s family held a special ceremony at a venue in Conyers on Wednesday as part of Early National Signing Day. During the ceremony, the former Newton Ram signed to transfer to Michigan State football from Coffeyville Community College.

Blackstock credited his days as a Newton Ram —from which he graduated in 2021 — as a proponent to help get him to play for a Division I, Power 5 program.

“We were always the underdogs in Class AAAAAAA,” Blackstock said. “So we surprised a lot of teams in AAAAAAA. That’s always been my mindset as an underdog. I always put my head down and go to work. And, when the opportunity comes, you have to take advantage of it.”

When the ceremony concluded, Blackstock’s next step was certain. And, while Blackstock said he was “happy” to sign the scholarship, he remains steadfast in his preparation.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted off,” Blackstock said. “But I know I still have work to do and I’m ready to accomplish all of our team goals.”

After Blackstock graduated from Newton High School in 2021, he went to Coffeyville Community College and completed a season there.

Even though he didn’t sign with a Division I, Power 5 program out of the gate, he was always certain that one day he would.

“I always knew I could sign with a Division I, but all I had to do was believe in myself,” Blackstock said. “Regardless of what everyone else was saying, I knew I had a shot.”

Blackstock is rated a 4-star offensive lineman by 247Sports. On top of that, he is considered the No. 7 junior college player nationally and the No. 1 junior college player in Georgia, both by 247Sports.

When Blackstock decided that Michigan State was the right choice for him — over programs like Oklahoma, Oregon and USC — at this moment in his career, he highlighted how his style fit into how the Spartans attacked offensively.

“I’m an offensive lineman who likes to play nasty and do the dirty work in the trenches,” Blackstock said. “For me personally, I like establishing the run game and taking guys off the ball five to 10 yards down the field. That’s my game.”

Blackstock is a product of Cousins Middle School where he began playing football in the seventh grade.

By signing a Division I scholarship, there’s one message he hopes the next generation of Newton County football players take from his journey.

“The biggest thing is, when nobody else believes in you, keep believing in yourself,” Blackstock said. “Then go to work.”

But Blackstock’s journey is not yet complete.

Now, he is eager to arrive on campus in East Lansing, Michigan to join the Spartans’ program. And, while he’s anticipating a lot of things about this next chapter, one thing excites him the most.

“The brotherhood with the offensive lineman is the biggest thing for me,” Blackstock said. “My big goal is for our offensive line to win the Joe Moore Award. So, I’m ready to go to work and continue to get better.”



