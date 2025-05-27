Flournoy caps senior year with signing to Toccoa Falls College

During Newton’s signing ceremony on Monday, Lady Rams’ senior Jazmine Flournoy made her move to Toccoa Falls College official.

After battling the nerves of the signing, Flournoy shared just how special her final year as a Lady Ram was.

“The greatest,” Flournoy said. “The best year ever. We were the underdogs, no one expected us to win the state, We did it.”

Flournoy was part of Newton’s girls basketball team that secured the Class AAAAAA Championship when they defeated Grayson in March.

For Flournoy, the thought of playing college basketball began to be a reality throughout her final season.

“My senior year, I was in the midst of, ‘Do I want to play ball in college, or do I just want to focus on my major,’” Flournoy said. “Something just clicked and they started calling and said, ‘Hey, I want you to play’ and they gave me a full scholarship.”

As to why she chose Toccoa Falls, Flournoy’s decision came down to the feel of the campus.

“I just liked the environment,” Flournoy said. “When I went down to visit it, it felt like home. It is in the country and I am from the country.”

As she closes one chapter and begins to open another, Flournoy shared what excites her the most about taking her talents to the collegiate level.

“Still being able to play the sport that you love,” Flournoy said. “Not taking anything for granted. You never know.”