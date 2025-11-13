Ames ready for Newton wrestling to take next step in 2025-26

After a year that head coach Zach Ames labeled an "overachievement," the Newton wrestling program is looking to scale even higher in 2025-26.

The 2024-25 season wrapped up with two Rams, Sydney Wile and Patricia Phillips, in the Class AAAAAA meet in Macon.

“We really worked hard last year. We were kind of low on numbers and we were looking to rebuild and pick things back up,” Ames said. “I really felt like we overachieved last year and we are really proud of that. As a lot of folks know, we wrestle in one of the toughest regions in 6A and other sports know how tough our region is. We doubled our number of qualifiers at Sectionals.

Last year was Ames’ first season as the team’s head coach, and year No. 2 will be about getting more wrestlers to Sectionals and then back to Macon.

For Ames, it all starts during the summer with the team’s numbers.

“Size is one thing,” Ames. “Wrestling, while it's an individual sport, you only find good wrestling teams with strong numbers. Because iron sharpens iron and you only get better by having good partners. That was part of our struggle last year because we came in and numbers just weren't where they were and the excitement wasn't where it was. We really had to infuse excitement. Success is contagious.

“We have really worked on our numbers throughout the offseason, for both boys and girls. We boast a full team of guys and currently have 10 girls on our roster and we are really excited about growing our girls program.”

One part that helped Ames get the team’s numbers up is introducing his program to middle school wrestlers across the county.

“We really wanted a program that they[the parents] would be proud to send their kids to,” Ames said.

Wile is back for the Rams and she has her sights set on getting back to Macon with an even tougher regular season slate.

“This season I am looking forward to the competition,” Wile said. “I have seen the schedule and compared to last year, we have much better competition. I think that is only going to push us this year and we are going to get better and make that leap to state.”

At the Newton County Schools’ Winter Sports Media Day, Ames discussed Wile and her impact both on and off the mat for what is a young Rams team.

“She was a Sectionals qualifier last year and was one round away from getting to the state tournament,” Ames said. “She is one of our senior captain leaders and we are really excited about what she brings to the table."

Another Ram that spoke at media day was Zaky Rowe, a returner who will look to damage in the 190-pound weight class.

Ames noted how Rowe’s best work came late in the season when it mattered the most.

“Zaky came in last year and was one of our most improved wrestlers,” Ames said .”Really just wrecked our area coming in. Came in as a sixth seed in the area tournament and just knocked some guys off. He really came along and peaked at the right time.”

Rowe went on to share the same sentiment as Wile as the group prepares for what will be a tough schedule on the way to the region and state meets.

“We are looking forward to the competition. Just looking at the schedule, it is going to be a great season,” Rowe said. “[We] are looking forward to getting better. This is our last year so we it’s go big or go home.”

Outside of Wile and Rowe, Ames shed light on a few other names that people should keep their eyes on.

“Two of our big wrestlers last year were Jaylen and Jordan Moreland,” Ames said. “Jaylen wrestled 132 last year and Jordan was 165. Jordan was Preseason Grappler Gold 165. They were freshmen and they grew. “They were freshman wrestling in sectionals last year so we are really excited about those guys coming into their sophomore years. They are team leaders. Those are two eight classes we are really looking at success with. They may have to move up a bit because ninth graders grow, but it looks like Jaylen will wrestle at 138 and Jordan will probably be at 175.”

The Rams are already set for events such as the Archer Tiger Rumble, the Knight Tough tournament, East Metro and the Atlanta Invitational.

With marque events packed in all throughout the team’s road to the Region 4-AAAAAA meet, Ames expects to see a Newton team that is more prepared than ever.

“We are very excited about the future of Newton wrestling and getting it to where it should be,” Ames said.