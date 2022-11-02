Seniors for Eastside Lady Eagles softball leave legacy

COVINGTON, Ga. — As the No. 6 team in Class AAAAA, the Eastside Lady Eagles fielded a youthful squad all season. Emma Hopper and Chloe McSwain served as the team’s two seniors throughout this year and helped mentor the younger players.

According to head coach Heather Wood, Hopper and McSwain’s leadership played a pivotal role in the Lady Eagles’ 2022 season.

“They have played vital roles and have been a key part to our success,” Wood said. “I’m so grateful that they got to experience Columbus. They really have been a big part of our program. I’m so thankful they have that memory of going to Columbus and to be a part of that environment.”

Hopper played first base while McSwain floated around playing all three positions in the outfield. Both players stated that this season was bittersweet knowing it was their last.

However, as they depart from the program, McSwain feels like they’re leaving the softball program with a group of remarkable players.

“This season shows how, when we leave, it’s like we’re leaving a legacy behind so the younger players can build on it and continue what Eastside softball is all about,” McSwain said.

Neither Hopper or McSwain focused on any particular season or accomplishment to define what leaving a legacy meant to them, though.

In fact, Hopper’s definition was quite simple.

“Obviously, everyone wants to be known as the best,” Hopper said. “I want people to know that I was here and I was a great leader. Legacy means giving everything you have whether you win or lose.”

Hopper and McSwain both described their personal relationship as being sisters. With that, Hopper said that she has strived to provide senior leadership all season.

“I try to teach and be like a friend to the younger players,” Hopper said. “I know it can be nerve wracking out there, especially as a freshman, playing in the playoffs. I try to make sure everybody stays confident in themselves and knows that everybody on that field knows they should be there.”

McSwain stressed how she wanted to lead by example.

“I know that every ball that’s hit in my direction in the outfield, I’m going to try my best to get to the ball,” McSwain said. “Because I know that’s what I give to the team. And I feel like I’m a strong outfielder.”

After winning the Super Regionals on Friday, Oct. 21, the end of their careers as Lady Eagles was in sight. But that didn’t distract their focus from competing in Columbus last week finishing in the top six at state.

However, in the days leading up to the team’s Columbus trip, McSwain said many moments flooded her mind from her four-year career.

“It was definitely an emotional week and had many bittersweet memories,” McSwain said. “Then again, my teammates are there through it all and they’re supportive no matter what happens.”

The fact that they won’t wear an Eastside softball jersey anymore and play for the Lady Eagles past this season makes the seniors sad. However, they don’t feel like they’re necessarily leaving the program entirely.

Hopper even highlighted how the team’s advancement to Columbus opened her eyes to what the next chapter of being a Lady Eagle looks like.

“I was out getting lunch and talked to three people about how we were going to state,” Hopper said. “It showed that people are so invested in this team. Former players have been texting me and my family congratulating us. And it just feels like that, once you’re a part of Eastside softball, you have a family forever.”