PREP SOFTBALL: Mays excited for next level at Agnes Scott

COVINGTON, Ga. - A lot goes into the recruiting process from all angles, but especially from the athletes’ perspective. That is why, when Kemaya Mays signed her scholarship to play softball at Agnes Scott College, she was elated.

“Knowing that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career feels amazing,” Mays said. “I’ve dreamed of this moment since the day that I stepped onto the field. It is nice to know that all of the hard work and long hours that I’ve put into this sport has paid off.”

Other offers came in from different colleges. So, Mays had a choice to make.

But two things separated Agnes Scott in Mays’ decision process: Location and career choice.

“Agnes Scott felt like home away from home,” Mays said. “I was closer to my family and I knew that I would meet a lot of people that were just like me. Not only would I get to play softball, I would also be able to get two engineering degrees. So I knew it was right for me.”

Nevertheless, Mays realized that this next step wouldn’t have been possible without her career at Eastside High School. She emphasized the impact being a Lady Eagle has had on her next level aspirations.

Whether it was on the field or off, Mays said Eastside coaches “pushed her to become her best self.”



As a result, moving on to college next fall becomes a little more difficult.

“I will miss the team,” Mays said. “We had a lot of fun memories especially when we were playing big games that were on the line. That was when we were at our best.”

Now, with the ink dry and Mays off to Agnes Scott to become a Lady Scottie, she feels prepared as ever for whatever comes next.

With her college career starting in less than a year, Mays cannot wait to step foot in Decatur, Georgia.

“I am looking forward to more growth, more challenges, meeting my new softball family, practicing, playing, traveling and spending time with them,” Mays said.





