Myles Mims pens NLI to play football at Benedict College

Last Thursday, Eastside’s Myles Mims made his move to Benedict College official.

The 5-foot-11 senior running back signed to the Tigers’ football program in the Eastside library in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches.

After his moment at centerstage, Mims shared what it felt like to have the signing official.

“It is a weight off of my shoulders,” Mims said. “I can now move on and start working toward where I want to be.”

Mims had over 10 college offers, and the senior noted how the recruiting process taught him a lot about himself and the game of football.

“Don’t be afraid to bet on yourself and trust your gut,” Mims said. “If something doesn't feel right, don't do it. Just follow through because the breakthrough is coming.”

As to why he chose Benedict, it came down to the feel of the program along with some words from past Tigers.

“The culture is very family oriented,” Mims said. “I heard testimonies from the alumni. I heard this one testimony about how they helped her with daughter and that made me think, ‘Yeah, that’s a home.’ Even if it doesn't feel right right now, they will be there for you like a family and they’ll help it become the right fit for you.”

Mims wrapped up his second season with the Eagles in 2025-26.

After two underclassman seasons at Heritage High School in Conyers, Mims transferred to Eastside for his final two years and earned quality playing time.

As a junior, Mims rushed for over 900 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his final season, Mims was the Eagles’ feature back as he rushed for a career-high 1,136 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mims made sure to shine light on his first years as a Patriot, and a few of his mentors and coaches from Heritage were in attendance.

“Eastside helped me further my career, Heritage helped me start my career,” Mims said. “At Heritage I got my foundation for everything I want to be. Eastside helped me build upon that and become better.”

Before he makes the trip one state over to South Carolina, Mims shared what kind of players will be joining the Tigers program in the fall.

“An impact player,” Mims said. “A player that wants to make a change, wants to buy in, become part of the family, and be a part of the culture.”