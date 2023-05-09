Eastside track and field's relay teams continue noteworthy season into the state meet

JEFFERSON, Ga. — At Eastside’s state sectionals on May 6 at Jefferson Memorial Stadium in Jefferson, the Lady Eagles’ relay teams recorded solid performances to move on. But, it was one of the boys’ relay teams to make headlines.

The Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team was the No. 1 team at 5A sectionals with a 3:22.10 finish.

The Lady Eagles’ 4x100-meter relay team recorded a 48.92 final time to place sixth. Then, Eastside girls’ 4x400-meter 4:04.05 final time placed them fifth.

For the boys team, Jonas Davis — in his first year running track — qualified for the state meet in the 200-meter dash by placing seventh (22:17). Lastly, Jordan Edwards advanced in the 400-meter dash with his fifth place finish (49.98).

Head coach Frankey Iverson relayed how he felt about his team’s performance.

“I was really proud of the team and how they performed,” Iverson said. “They've worked really hard this season and that hard work is starting to pay off.”

All qualifiers from Eastside will travel to Kinnett Stadium in Columbus to compete at the 1A Division 2 state championships from May 11-13.