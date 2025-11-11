Eastside hosts third annual Trevor Bailey Memorial Duals

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles hosted the third annual Trevor Bailey Duals on Saturday as the team finished in second place at its home meet.

The event honored Bailey, a former Eagles’ wrestler and state champion who lost his life in a car crash in 2011.

Days before the event, head coach Caleb Payne spoke about the significance of the event for those in the green and grey.

“They are really eager [to get out there],” Payne said. “We had a few tournaments during the summer. I think the main thing is the cause for the community. We are honoring Trevor Bailey and his whole family is going to be there. He tragically lost his life and I was telling the guy yesterday, ‘He was once in your shoes 15 years ago.’ It means a lot. Not only for Eastside wrestling, but for the area. If you wrestled 15 years ago, you know the Bailey family.”

Meet Results

Outside of the Eastside, the event included schools such as Etowah, Fannin County, Lumpkin County and Newnan.

Eastside’s matchup came against Fannin County, the Eagles ran away with a 60-18 match win.

Gray Parker and Micah Mostek won their bouts by forfeit, but the rest of the Eagles went to work.

Charles Henderson and Rylan Daniel won both of their matches via fall in the 138 and 144 weight classes, respectively.

Griffin Norris secured a 6-1 win via fall over Roush Watts in the 150-pound weight class.

Ben Harvey defeated Jackson Thigpen in the 165-pound weight class by technical fall at 23-5.

In the 175-pound weight class, Alvin Cole won via technical fall in a 26-8 victory over Terry Dunn.

Cadieu Dunlap began his strong day at 190 with a 3-0 victory by fall over Riley McDaniel.

In the 285-pound weight class, Johnathan Heard defeated Lucas Sosebee via fall in a 6-2 win.

Fannin County’s only wins in the dual came from Odin Rea-Gutierrez(215), Wyatt Redlhammer(157) and Reid Summers(126).

Eastside’s next dual came against Newnan, and it proved to be the closest of the day.

Mostek took to the mat and defeated Malachi Bohannon 13-4 via fall in the 120-pound weight class.

Hezekiah Williams defeated Anthony Eason by a 14-13 decision to pick up a win in the 126-pound weight class.

Daniel grabbed his second win of the day via fall in a 6-1 finish over Ivan Hill.

Naszier Craft secured a win via fall over Aiden Torres in a 2-2 finish.

Norris won his second in a row when he took down and defeated Austin Williams via fall.

Cole secured key points when he defeated Cameron Welsh in a 10-5 decision.

This was followed by Dunlap, who continued his strong day with a 3-0 win via fall over Noah Williams.

Jaderrick Whitehead responded well from his loss to Fannin County with a 13-2 victory over Mason Turman that finished via fall.

Newnan’s wins in the dual came from Kai Gronberg(106), Ethan Fernandez(113), Micahya Parks(132), David Sigaloff(157), Carson DeVogt(165) and Jackson Waters(215).

The Eagles then took on Etowah, who they defeated 48-27.

Mostek kept his day going with a 14-6 win over Brendan Black via fall.

The Eagles also secured sizable wins from Henderson, Daniel, Dunlap and Norris.

Glendin Hicks finished a long match in the 215-pound weight class with a 14-12 win via fall over Donovan Pollard.

Etowah’s wins came from Hunter Woelfel(285), Chandler Nicholson(165), Brody Mostyn(157), Cannon Sansone(126) and Peyton Nicholson(144).

With wins over Fannin County, Etowah and Newnan, the Eagles then suffered its only dual defeat of the day at the hands of Lumpkin County, who took home the top prize.

Lumpkin County defeated Eastside 42-33 as each team battled to secure crucial points.

Mostek was unmatched against Lumpkin County, which ended his day with a perfect record against the competition.

The same could be said for Daniel, who defeated Reid Solum in a 3-3 match via fall to remain perfect for the day.

Eastside’s other perfect wrestler was Dunlap, who defeated Lumpkin County’s Hunter Cook via 15-8 decision.

Other wins for the Eagles in the final dual came from Whitehead(215 - 8-7 fall), Harvey(165 - 3-0 fall), Craft(144 - 3-0 fall).

Even with the wins, the Eagles still trailed Lumpkin County who earned points on wins from Jude Gross(113), Jacob Merry(126), Isaac Brown(132), Caiden Fradono(150), Aiden Marshall(157), Sammy Ramirez(175) and Garrett Lincoln(285).

With the season-opener complete, the Eastside varsity wrestling team will now prepare for the Warriors Duals Round Robin at Oconee County High School on Saturday, Nov. 15.