D'Von Duplessis finishes 'whirlwind' week with signing to the University of the Cumberlands

COVINGTON, Ga. — When D’Von Duplessis woke up on Monday, he had no certainty whether or not he would get to play college football. One phone call Monday afternoon changed all of that.

Duplessis received the scholarship offer from the University of the Cumberlands on Monday, committed on Tuesday and signed on Wednesday.

“It has been a whirlwind,” Duplessis said. “I’ve been thinking about it all week. I called coach [Jay] Cawthon about signing today and he was really happy and I was happy, too.”

Duplessis’ signing was celebrated on the traditional February National Signing Day inside Eastside High’s auditorium. He signed alongside Jordan Edwards who is also going to the University of the Cumberlands.

Eastside’s 2022 leading tackler’s stats stood head-and-shoulders above any other Eagle last football season.

By season’s end, the senior linebacker recorded 100 total tackles, which was 15 better than any other Eagle. He also had 20 tackles for loss (seven better) and nine sacks (four better). Duplesses intercepted a pass to boot.

When the season concluded, Duplessis received a couple of special honors.

First, he was voted First Team All-Region by the coaches of Region 8-AAAAA. Then, Duplesses earned a spot as a linebacker on the 2022 All-Cov News Football team.

His contributions opened the door for him to play college football.

Nevertheless, Duplessis feels ready for the move that awaits him in August 2023 after his high school graduation in May.

“[The coaches] have prepared all of us to become men ,” Duplessis said. “I’m really happy about what’s next and I thank [the coaches] for that. I’m really excited for the next level.”

One reason Duplessis feels ready for his next chapter is the support of the Eagles’ football program. Without it, Duplessis stressed he wouldn’t be in the position he is in today.

“I’ve been playing football since I was four,” Duplessis said. “All my life, I’ve been thinking about the next level and now I’m here.”



