UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Alcovy softball is Columbus minded in 2023

COVINGTON, Ga. — Similar to the Ray Charles song, “Georgia on My Mind,” the Alcovy Lady Tigers begin 2023 with one thing on their minds: Columbus.
Playing at the South Commons Complex this season would be the first time Alcovy has done so in a while.
It came close to accomplishing that feat last season, but came up short losing to Effingham County 5-4 in the Super Regionals.
Immediately after the game, head coach Miranda Lamb shared two words with her team — Unfinished business.
“When it didn’t happen, that night in right field I told them, ‘We have unfinished business,’” Lamb said. “We had very high hopes last year of making it to Columbus. That’s been a goal for the last couple of years.”
Resetting the program’s history books is nothing foreign for this group.
Two seasons ago, Alcovy ended a seven-year postseason drought. And last season, it captured its first region championship since 2015.
Lamb has full faith that this team can get over the hump to play in Columbus come October.
“This is a group that has the talent to make it and they have the heart to do it. We’ve been instilling in them to work for each other, because you’re going to quit on yourself,” Lamb said. “I’m hoping that trickles down from spring workouts to summer workouts into the fall.”
One of Lamb’s emphases has been the schedule, specifically the non-region part.
In last year’s 14 region games, the Lady Tigers averaged a 16-1 victory. They also played 14 non-region games, had a 8-6 record and the average margin of victory was 7-5, which featured two extra inning matches.
This go round, Lamb and her staff have upped the ante.
The Lady Tigers begin the season by competing against Flowery Branch and Apalachee on Aug. 4’s Apalachee Diamond Day. They will travel to places like Social Circle, George Walton Academy, Duluth, Prince Avenue, Grovetown and Grayson as well.
Alcovy will also host in-county rivals Eastside and Newton on Aug. 26 for the Newton County Diamond Day.
Lamb has just one expectation of her players in those games.
“I want to see them compete in tougher games. I don’t want them to be scared to mess up in games like that. Even if they do make a mistake, learn that it’s OK even in that setting,” Lamb said. “If we’re playing the region schedule, if they mess up in that game because it’s not a big deal overall. Whereas if it’s the Apalachee and the Flowery Branch like we’re opening up with, I want them to be able to see, ‘Hey, I can make an error, but I can make up for it.”
Last season’s region championship game was a grind, too, for the Lady Tigers. They edged out the Woodward Academy Lady War Eagles 8-7 in eight innings. That was after Alcovy won the two regular season matchups 4-3 and 6-3, respectively.
Another way Alcovy has been working on getting better in the offseason has been putting in time in the weight room.
Before the players go down to the field to work on drills and such, they begin their workout period investing time lifting weights.
This has been implemented in the program for the past few years, but Lamb believes the players are embracing the significance of it.
“I have a handful of girls that, even though we are working out today, I know at least two of them went to the gym this morning,” Lamb said. “They enjoy what the weight room provides for them. It could be the mental but also the physical.”
Alcovy returns the majority of last year’s production.
Junior CeCe Williams led the squad with a .481 batting average, 42 RBIs and tied with senior Makinzie Johnson for the second-most home runs with four. Senior Mackenzie Parrott led the way with five homers.
Meanwhile, senior Ashlyn Hoy made the biggest impact as a base runner. She had a team-high .602 on-base percentage and recorded 51 stolen bases, which placed her sixth in Class AAAAAA.
Williams also contributed in the pitcher’s circle by finishing with a 7-3 record in 59.1 innings pitched. She recorded a 2.71 ERA and 76 strikeouts.
All of these competitors return with their eyes set on making a run in Columbus.
Lamb pointed to the classes before, beginning with the class of 2020 players, as crucial to the groundwork being laid.
Now, Lamb and her squad want to close the deal.
“Having [the class of 2020 players] buy in and not give up on the program and see it come to fruition. I know we had goals for them that they didn’t make. Last year, we had goals that weren’t where we wanted them to be,” Lamb said.
“Hopefully, it’ll be another historical year and that unfinished business will get finished.”
2023 Schedule
07/27 — vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage)
08/04 — @ Flowery Branch, Apalachee (Apalachee Diamond Day)
08/08 — @ Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
08/12 — @ Prince Avenue, Union County (Prince Avenue Diamond Day)
08/15 — @ Social Circle, 5:30 p.m.
*08/17 — vs. Forest Park, 5:30 p.m.
08/21 — @ George Walton Academy, 4:30 p.m.
*08/22 — @ Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m.
08/23 — @ Duluth, 6 p.m.
*08/24 — @ Mundy’s Mill, 5:30 p.m.
08/26 — vs. Newton, Eastside (NCSS Diamond Day)
*08/29 — vs. Woodward Academy, 5:30 p.m.
*08/31 — @ Morrow, 5:30 p.m.
*09/05 — vs. Jonesboro, 5:30 p.m.
09/06 — @ Grovetown, 4:30 p.m.
*09/07 — @ Rockdale County, 5:30 p.m.
*09/12 — vs. Morrow, 5:30 p.m.
*09/14 — @ Forest Park, 5:30 p.m.
*09/19 — vs. Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m.
09/20 — vs. Social Circle, 5:30 p.m.
*09/21 — vs. Mundy’s Mill, 5:30 p.m.
09/23 — @ Grayson, Campbell (Ram Classic)
*09/26 — @ Woodward Academy, 5:30 p.m.
*09/28 — @ Jonesboro, 5:30 p.m.
10/02 — vs. George Walton Academy, 5:30 p.m.
*10/03 — vs. Rockdale County, 5:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
10/04 — vs. Grovetown, 4:30 p.m.
*Denotes Region 3-AAAAAA matchups