PREP SOFTBALL: Two Lady Tigers named to All-Region teams

COVINGTON, Ga. — A pair of Alcovy softball players earned region honors for the stellar campaigns they produced in 2020.

Region 3-AAAAAA released its all-region teams last week and junior Lexie McDonald represented the Lady Tigers as a first-team pitcher. In her third season in the circle, McDonald served the ace of the staff this fall. She collected 60 strikeouts — 28 of which left the batters looking — and posted a .872 fielding percentage.

Fellow Lady Tiger Mackenzie Parrott earned second team all-region honors as an infielder in her freshman campaign. Parrott batted .216 with eight RBI, but some of her best work came from behind the dish, where she registered 92 putouts with a .943 fielding percentage as a catcher.

Alcovy freshman Ashlyn Hoy was listed among the all-region honorable mentions. Hoy finished the season with a .278 batting average and five RBI while also turning a double play and posting a fielding percentage of .849.