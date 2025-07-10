Offseason Player Spotlight: Kailynd Thompson

Alcovy’s Kailynd Thompson is ready to prove any doubters wrong as she expects a bigger role with the Lady Tigers in 2025.

Thompson is set for what is her senior year at Alcovy, and the Lady Tiger is expected to have a large increase in innings.

Thompson tallied only six at bats last season on what was a senior-heavy Alcovy team, but the upcoming senior is set to be a fixture in the Alcovy lineup at first base and catcher.

After the departure of many of the team’s veterans, Thompson did not shy away from how young the team is in 2025/

“So far I think we have had some struggles since we lost a few seniors last year, but I think we have a good team,” Thompson said. “It just needs to be built into more. We have moldable players so I think the more we come out here and the more work we put in, the better we will become. I think we have a lot of potential.”

For Thompson, this offseason has been about perfecting her craft as she looks to deliver a quality season as a senior.

“I wanted to work more on my accuracy with the fielding,” Thompson said. “Just trying to get one percent better everyday because I don't want to be comfortable where I am as a player.

“I am really motivated, and when I get down I keep pushing myself to be better than I am currently.”

Even with the youth of the team, Thompson made sure to note that the goals and expectations have not changed, despite what people may think.

“I think they look at us and may underestimate us because we lost a few seniors and have a few newcomers,” Thompson said. “But I don't think they understand how much effort we are putting in and how the returning players are bringing people along with them.”