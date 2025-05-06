Hutcherson inks NLI to Albany Tech

NEWTON COUNTY – Alcovy standout Janae Hutcherson is set to continue her basketball career at Albany Tech.

Hutcherson officially signed her national letter of intent with the Titans on Thursday, with her teammates, coaches and family members in attendance.

The Alcovy standout said she decided to join the Titans after taking a visit to the university last month.

“I decided to sign there because when I went on a visit last month, I went up there for a workout,” Hutcherson said. “After the workout, they gave me a tour and I actually met some of the players up there. When I met some of the players that were there, they made me feel like family. They welcomed me there without even knowing who I was.”

Hutcherson enjoyed a standout senior season, earning several honors such as First Team for Region 8-AAAAA as well as Offensive Player of the Year, and a spot on the All-Cov News First Team.

But despite these accolades, as well as continued success throughout her four seasons at Alcovy, Hutcherson claimed that she had second thoughts on whether or not her basketball career would continue.

“I didn’t think I was going to be signing to a college this year, honestly,” Hutcherson said. “But being the fact that a couple of schools have reached, one offer brings them all. And it honestly showed me that don’t stop believing in yourself.”

With this new opportunity, Hutcherson said that she is looking to bring all of her energy toward contributing to the Titans’ squad.

“Just know I’m coming in and showing out,” Hutcherson said. “I’m going to work towards making it to the next level.”