Alcovy remains winless; falls to Habersham Central 14-40

HABERSHAM, Ga. – The Alcovy Tigers remain winless despite some promising offense in a 40-14 road loss against Habersham Central.

Alcovy entered the contest still chasing that elusive first win of the season. Habersham hosted, attempting to extend their win streak to four and stay undefeated in region play.

The first two possessions for the Tigers were unfruitful, though the second featured some strong runs and two first downs.

Habersham took advantage of good field position on their first drive and found paydirt and the left endzone pylon to take an early 7-0 lead.

For a moment, the Alcovy offense came alive, marching nearly 50 yards down the field and just shy of the red zone, but still came up empty.

The next few possessions were very repetitive, punts for Alcovy and touchdowns for the Raiders. With 8:04 left in the first half, Alcovy trailed 21-0.

“We got to want to make the play,” said Alcovy Head Coach Spencer Fortson. “We practice team tackling every week, but in these one-on-one scenarios it’s not enough to just make that hit. They gotta keep driving their feet to make that tackle and finish the play.”

Then, the Tiger offense woke up.

Quarterback Trey Bryant found wideout Kendrick Henderson twice for a total of about 30 yards and Alcovy had the makings of a solid, methodical drive. The drive hit its climax on fourth-and- six from the seven-yard-line, with he Tigers faking a field goal to get the first down inside the one.

That was not even the most dramatic part of that drive, though. Despite getting to the goal line, fourth and goal from the five-yard-line was the deciding play for the drive.

Bryant found Henderson for the third time on that drive in the back of the endzone for six.

“We got to continue to build off of our offensive production,” Fortson said.

That score was the last of the half resulting in a 21-7 midway point with Alcovy trailing.

Alcovy kicked off the second half and the Raiders returned it for a house call. Fortunately the Tigers stopped the two-point conversion, and it was a 27-7 deficit

A Raider touchdown later featured an Alcovy response to stop the bleeding when Bryant found former quarterback turned receiver Kavion Sutton for another score.

Then, the Tigers recovered a fumble on the next drive and found themselves with great field position early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers moved the ball all the way to the goal line but ultimately came up empty on a must-score drive. A touchdown would have meant a two-score difference with just under eight minutes to play, which would have been manageable.

Alcovy had some shining moments that shouldn’t be forgotten, but it was notnearly enough to get the win.

Next up for the Tigers is a home contest versus Apalachee. Apalachee will enter with a 2-6 record (1-3 in region) off of a bye week.