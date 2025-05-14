Alcovy hires Darrell Johnson as new boys basketball head coach

The newest Tiger head coach is no stranger to Newton County basketball, having previously served as an assistant coach for the Tigers for a number of years during his 15-year coaching career.

After departing Alcovy following the 2020-21 school year, Johnson served as head coach for the Locust Grove Lady Wildcats for two seasons, posting a 10-40 record.



Johnson then coached the 2023-24 season at Arabia Mountain where he tallied his first winning season as a head coach at 14-12. He then departed Arabia Mountain to join Mt. Zion for the 2024-25 season, posting a 3-23 record in his lone season.



Before his time as a coach and educator, Johnson played collegiate basketball at Texas Lutheran University.



Alcovy Athletic Director Patrick Carter praised the hire via a memo sent to the faculty and staff at the school.



“What truly sets Coach Johnson apart is his transformational approach to coaching,” Carter said. “He prioritizes player and staff development, emphasizing character, discipline, and holistic growth. His vision for Alcovy Basketball goes far beyond wins and losses; it’s about building a sustainable, growth-centered program that reflects the values and excellence of our school community.”



Johnson succeeds outgoing head coach Taylor Jackson, who was dismissed as head coach following the season after a reported postseason exit meeting with Carter.



In addition to the coaching change, the makeup of the team is set to look substantially different. Pivotal players such as two-time All-Cov News MVP Nick Durham and multiple time All-Cov News selection Jaqari Smith are graduating and will not return to the team.





