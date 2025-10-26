VELIOTIS: Have you ever made pesto?

The name is Italian, and it means “to pound” or crush. This is derived from the method of preparing it, as it was made by hand in a mortar and pestle for at least 200 years. It might have been influenced by a Roman recipe, first recorded in 1863. Pesto is made from basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, S and P, and parmesan cheese. It can be served over warm pasta, on toast, pizza, sandwiches, fried eggs, in quiche, soup or hummus. Slather over chicken before and after cooking. Use as a marinade before grilling. VERY versatile!

This recipe originated from Liguria in northern Italy, where the Ligurian Sea, an arm of the Mediterranean Sea, imparted a distinct flavor to their basil. Every household probably had a pot of it growing. I remember when I lived in Greece, every house had a lush pot growing by the door, easy access for the cook to pinch. If you have an abundance of basil, consider making this recipe! I made a large batch tonight of fresh basil from my N.C. brother’s garden. I had hosed down six huge stalks three feet high, left to dry overnight. He gave me half of his crop, three large stalks. Next day, cut with clippers, shook off dew, wrapped in paper towels, put in large trash bags, and driven to Covington. The next day, I handpicked all the superior leaves, rejecting any with a flaw, there were so many I could be picky! Stored in two-gallon bags overnight. Today I gathered all the ingredients and prepared to blend together, in my new blender (burned up the previous one). N.B. Do not use the milkshake/margarita blender, as I made a huge mess, yuck. Then I found the new food processor (duh), which had come with the blender, washed it and started over. By the way, all of the kitchen countertops had bits of green paste all over the place.

The pine nuts can be extremely expensive …. $10 for 4 oz. That is $40 per pound! They REALLY add to the flavor, but you can substitute walnuts. Fresh garlic adds a richer flavor, but I substituted glass jar minced garlic. Once I had so many basil leaves and no time, so I froze them, then crunched them up to make pesto. So, using a food processor (or mortar and pestle), slowly add small batches of the ingredients and process into a smooth paste. Transfer to glass containers. Homemade pesto is a GREAT gift, with your own label. Unless you can vacuum seal, keep in the refrigerator.

The Greek word for basil is Vassilikos, which means king, kingly or royal. It is called the “king of herbs’’ because of its fragrance and importance. Vasilios is a man’s name; in English, it’s Basil. My high school band director was Basil. I even know a young lady named Basil. There is a city in Switzerland, Basel, named for the Greek word king. In ancient times, basil was used for perfumes or medicines for royalty. It is linked to finding the True Cross of Jesus, with basil growing under it for the “King of Kings.”

Even if you have ONE plant, this is a great way to use it….

Here is the recipe from “The Cook’s Encyclopedia of Italian Cooking” by Carla Capalbo.

¾ cup fresh basil leaves

3-4 cloves garlic, peeled

3 tbsp pine nuts. They provide a unique flavor, but walnuts can be used

1/2 tsp salt

5 tbsp olive oil

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese (from the Italian city of Parma) I just used all parmesan (in the familiar green shaker bottle)

4 tbsp freshly grated pecorino cheese. If you can’t find it, substitute sharp white cheddar or aged gouda.

Freshly ground black pepper

This makes enough to serve with 1 ¼ pound of linguini... Serves 5-6

Not only is it delicious, but there are also health benefits to basil! Basil may help against oxidative stress, reduce inflammation and improve immune function. As a sedative that might improve mood and reduce stress. Vitamin K for blood clotting and bone health. Magnesium for muscle function, heart health and nerve function. Basil may lower blood pressure and cholesterol; it helps regulate blood sugar. Also digestive, antibacterial and neuroprotective properties in little old basil! What a surprise powerhouse!

This fragrant herb has been cultivated for over 5,000 years and is used around the world. It has been used to help with poor moods and as a headache remedy. Used in aromatherapy to help anxiety and slow racing thoughts. Basil has been used as a love charm, symbolizing a promise of enduring love. Basil has been used as an offering to ward off evil spirits and negative forces. It certainly seems like a one-stop shop for everything!

Of course, you can buy it at the grocery store, but homemade tastes better.

Besides the medicinal, basil can be used in so many ways, as a flavoring for meats, fish, salads, sauces and soups. It’s always in pesto and caprese salad. It pairs well with tomatoes, garlic, onions, corn and cow’s milk cheese. You can use it whole, chopped or crushed. The fragrance is hypnotic; even if you crush a leaf in your hand, you can smell the magic within. You can grow it from seed, or buy plants already started. Can be grown indoors and outdoors… so..Pesto Presto!

Carol Veliotis is a local columnist for The Covington News. She can be reached at carol.veliotis@gmail.com.