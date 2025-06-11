NEWTON: A big, beautiful breakup that was all too predictable

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (before… well… you know).

All are some of the largest high-profile breakups in recent history. But they fall in comparison to the big, beautiful breakup between the bromance of President Donald Trump and the world’s richest man Elon Musk.

Last week, the most notable bromance on Capitol Hill hit a public impasse that resulted in some pretty entertaining content for a Thursday afternoon.

It all started on June 3 when Musk took to his social media platform X to express displeasure with the Trump-backed “Big, beautiful bill.” Presumably, Musk took exception to the bill due to its elimination of the electric vehicle tax credit that was introduced during the Obama administration.

Whatever it was, it was enough to annoy Musk.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk said. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Two days later, Trump addressed Musk’s comments in a media scrum, stating he was “disappointed” in Musk’s position.

In the scrum, Trump praised Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which ended last month – while suggesting that Musk may miss working in the Oval Office. He added that those who leave his administration develop “Trump derangement syndrome,” which is apparently a thing now.

This three-minute blurb from Trump was enough to trigger Musk once again, striking back with the following:

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk said. “Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

Ouch. Harsh words from a guy who once said he loved Trump as much as another straight man could.

But wait, there’s more.

Then Musk – in a now-deleted post on X – suggested that most of the Jefferey Epstein files (you know, the ones that Trump promised to release on Day 1) have not been publicly released because the president is listed in them.

Oh boy.

In recent days, it seems as if the feud has cooled. Musk hasn’t been vocal in the last four days since the breakup. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from continuing to distance himself from the richest man on Earth.

In fact, Trump told NBC News that he does not plan to repair the relationship between himself and Musk. It appears, the fun is over, for good.

Now let me be honest for a second here: I have not done my research on this Big, beautiful bill. Perhaps I should do some more research on this before making any type of definite position. Though that didn’t stop U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from voting ‘yes’ on it despite seemingly not reading it. Look that one up.

What I do know is that this breakup between Trump and Musk seemed inevitable. When you have egos the size of Trump and Musk, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ they would collide, but ‘when’ and ‘why.’

The relationship between Trump and Musk was never meant to last. If you thought it would, then you likely haven’t been paying attention.

And if you think that this bromance has any chance of continuing, I wouldn’t count on it.

Trump is reportedly in the process of selling his Tesla that he purchased in March. For the fellas, it’s essentially the rich-man version of your ex-girlfriend returning your hoodie in an awkward exchange of personal belongings in a grocery store parking lot.

But, I digress.

To all my MAGA friends who loved the Musk-Trump relationship, don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.

Unless you’re one of the millions of Americans who were affected by some of the ruthless DOGE cuts from Trump, Musk and his sidekick “Big Balls.” Then I’d get why you’d be upset.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.