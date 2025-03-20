LETTER: Linda Hays

After 42 years of serving as the Clerk of Courts in Newton County, I decided to retire and step aside from this position that has been such a significant part of my life. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our community, and I will always carry with me the memories of all the citizens and colleagues who made my career so fulfilling.

Just two days before Valentine's Day, I was humbled and honored to receive an unexpected request from Governor Brian Kemp to serve as the Interim Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for Newton County. I did not seek this appointment, but I accepted because I believe in the people of this county and want to help guide our future in the best direction possible.

I understand there are rumors circulating about the reasons behind my appointment but let me make it clear: my only commitment is to the citizens people of Newton County. I am not beholden to any individual or political group. I have served this county with integrity for over more than four decades, and that will not change as I take on this new role. In fact, I believe in serving this county so strongly to the point where I am not taking a salary for this position. I will not be earning a salary as Interim Chair, nor be receiving a county vehicle or pcard. My focus will remains solely on what is best for our community, and I will work tirelessly to ensure the needs of our county are met for as long as I hold this seat.

The Chair of the Newton County Board of Commissioners holds a critical leadership role in shaping the direction and future of our community. As the presiding officer of the Board, the Chair plays a central part in the county's governance and ensures the smooth operation of our local government. It is vital to preserve our way oflife and the community that we have all come to enjoy and love!

I want to highlight the Chairman's responsibilities because I know there have been many questions and some in our community may be unaware:

Leadership and Oversight: The Chair leads the Board of Commissioners and guides the decision-making process. This involves setting the agenda for Board meetings, ensuring discussions are productive, and helping to establish priorities that align with the needs of the community. Facilitate Communication: The Chair acts as the primary spokesperson for the Board, fostering clear communication between the Board and the public. They ensure that important updates, decisions, and actions are conveyed transparently to the citizens of Newton County. Collaboration with County Departments: The Chair works closely with the county manager, department heads, and staff to ensure that county operations run smoothly. They ensure that policies are implemented effectively and that county resources are allocated to where they're most needed. Representation of Newton County: The Chair represents Newton County in various external meetings and forums, advocating for our county's interests at the state and federal levels, and working to secure funding and resources to support local initiatives. Voting and Decision-Making: As part of the Board, the Chair is actively involved in voting on important matters, such as the county budget, ordinances, and policies that affect the lives of every citizen in Newton County should there be a tie amongst the Commissioners. Promote Community Engagement: The Chair ensures that the public has opportunities to engage with the Board and have their voices heard. This includes overseeing public hearings, town hall meetings, and making sure that citizens' concerns are addressed. Crisis Management and Leadership: In times of crisis or unforeseen events, the Chair takes the lead in coordinating the county's response, ensuring that our residents are supported and that the county is prepared to navigate challenges efficiently.

Being the Chair of the Newton County Board of Commissioners is both a responsibility and an honor. It requires a dedication to service, leadership, and a deep commitment to the well-being of all those who call Newton County home. As Chair, I am committed to working collaboratively with my fellow Commissioners and all our county employees to continue to build a brighter future for Newton County and its residents.

Newton County is where my family has lived for generations - my children, my grandchildren, and my great-grandchildren call this place home. This is where my roots are deep, and it is for them, and for every resident of our county, that I am committed to doing the work ahead. I am excited about the opportunity to serve in this new capacity and work alongside the citizens, commissioners, and county employees to ensure that Newton County continues to grow and thrive.

Thank you for allowing me to serve you all these years. I am looking forward to this next chapter, with a deep sense of responsibility to the people of this county who I care so much about. Together, we will continue to build a brighter future for Newton County.

Sincerely,

Linda Hays

Interim Chairman, Board of Commissioners

Newton County