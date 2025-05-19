LETTER: The Hughey Family

Colton Hughey is a 4th grader at Rocky Plains Elementary School. - photo by Contributed Photo Dear Covington News Readers,

Thank you so much for all of the LOVE and support you have poured out to my son. With all of the kind and generous donations given to his GoFundMe account, we can proudly proclaim that we made our goal! Colton’s tuition is completely paid in full!

We never would have been able to accomplish this without the help from this wonderful community. I am blown away at the sheer amount of generosity from so many kind strangers. I would like to give a special thank you to Kate Verity of The Covington News for taking the time to read my email and for deciding to move forward with his story.

You all hold a special place in my heart for helping Colton achieve his dream. I wish I could have shared a picture of his face when we told him that his tuition was covered in full. Colton was so excited, happy and full of gratitude. May God bless every one of you as you have blessed us.

Much love, The Hughey Family

Editor's Note: The original story about Colton Hughey can be found here.