LETTER: Appreciation for Our Partners in Education

Dear Editor,

As a new school year begins, we are grateful for the continued support of our community partners. Newton County Schools recently hosted our annual New Teacher Orientation program, and it was made even more meaningful thanks to the generosity of several of our Partners in Education.

We sincerely thank American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32, Brightmoor Hospice, Burge Club, Cannon Financial Strategists, Chick-fil-A, Discover Covington, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Georgia United Credit Union, Golden Fleece Lodge #6, HM Family Dental, Horace Mann, Office Depot-Conyers, Oxford College at Emory University, Pilot Club of Covington, Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), Snapping Shoals EMC, Stewart Community Church, The Howard Center, and Wing Stop for providing door prizes and thoughtful items that helped welcome our newest educators to the district.

These partners contribute in valuable ways throughout the year, and their involvement in events like this reflects the strong relationship between our schools and the community. Their support helps us create a positive and encouraging environment for our staff and students alike.

Community partnerships remain a vital part of our work in education. Whether through donations, volunteerism, or shared initiatives, our Partners in Education help extend the reach of our schools and enhance the experiences of those we serve.

We are thankful for their continued collaboration and look forward to the year ahead.

Sincerely,

Sherri Partee

Executive Director of Communications

Newton County Schools