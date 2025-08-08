LETTER: Alcovy High School Chorus to Perform at Carnegie Hall–Community Support Needed

Dear Editor,

The Alcovy High School Chorus is set to perform at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall on June 6, 2026, as part of the prestigious Gospel Octavos concert series—an extraordinary opportunity that will spotlight Covington students on a global stage.

Adding to the excitement, Manuel Martinez, Alcovy’s Choral Director, has been selected as a Guest Conductor for the event. He will lead a combined choir from across the country, including 30 talented Alcovy students, in a program celebrating gospel and spiritual works. The performance will also include the world premiere of an original composition written by Mr. Martinez himself.

“This is more than just a performance—it’s a life-changing experience,” said Martinez. “For many of our students, it’s their first time leaving Georgia. They’ll be standing on one of the most iconic stages in the world. It’s a moment they’ll carry for the rest of their lives.”

The total cost of the trip is estimated at $60,000, covering airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, meals, rehearsals, and performance fees. In an effort to make the trip accessible to every student regardless of financial background, the Alcovy Chorus has launched a community-wide fundraising campaign.

How You Can Help:

Donations are being accepted through Alcovy High School’s GoFan page titled “AHS Chorus Trip to New York Sponsorship.” Supporters can select their donation amount and give securely online.

Donations by check are also welcome and can be made payable to Alcovy High School, with “Chorus – New York Donation” noted in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:

Alcovy High School

14567 Hwy 36

Covington, GA 30014

To thank supporters, donors contributing $500 or more will receive complimentary tickets to the Alcovy Chorus Winter Banquet and Spring Concert. Business sponsors will also have their logos featured at all chorus performances throughout the school year.

“This trip is about more than music,” said Martinez. “It’s about giving our students something bigger than themselves—leadership, confidence, and the chance to dream beyond their environment. With the support of our incredible Covington community, we can help all 30 students share their voices on a world stage.”

Whether you’re a local business, a former student, or simply someone who loves to support youth and the arts, your contribution—no matter the size—can make a difference.

For more information, sponsorship inquiries, or to donate directly, contact:

Manuel Martinez

Choral Director, Alcovy High School