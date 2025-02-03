MILLIGAN: Girl Scout cookies in short supply

I have four nieces and they’re, generally, a constant joy and occasional headache but there’s one way, so far at least, in which they’ve seriously let me down.

None of them, sadly, have joined the Girl Scouts.

Now, I don’t have much room to cast stones here, considering I only had one solitary year in the Cub Scouts, so the fact my nieces have ignored the distaff organization isn’t a decision I can particularly criticize.

But it’s meant I still have far too much trouble finding Girl Scout cookies.

Now, to be fair, it’s not cookie season yet, so even if they were Scouts, I wouldn’t be able to grab some Samoas or Tagalongs yet anyway.

But I’ve been seeing Facebook. posts from friends with daughters in the Girl Scouts — all of whom live sadly far away — with links to their personal websites where people can place pre-orders.

And it’s got me a tad depressed because once Girl Scout cookies do go on sale, I’m going to once again have to start the never-ending search for them.

We used to have a Girl Scout who popped into the office ever spring to take orders from us here at The Tribune, but that was long ago, and now I have to spend weekends during cookie season wandering shopping centers hoping to find a table loaded down with Thin Mints, just waiting for my hard-earned cash.

And, of course, when I do find one in the wild when I’m not looking, it’s inevitably when I don’t have any spare cash in my wallet.

As Alanis Morissette once sang, “It’s like ray-ee-ain on your wedding day.”

Last week, a Girl Scout mom dropped in with a press release for us to run on cookie season gearing up to start next month, and she blessedly brought two boxes of cookies with her for the office.

So I’ve been munching happily away on Samoas and Thin Mints recently.

But it’s only whetted my appetite. And reminded me I haven’t had a Tagalong since last year.

So, I’m putting out a call right now. If you’re a Girl Scout or know one, send them by the Tribune office and I can guarantee some cookie orders, at least from my corner of the office.

Until and if one of my nieces decides to try the Scouts, I’m on my own for cookies, so here’s your chance for a certain sale.

Please. Send cookies.

