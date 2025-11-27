CHANCEY: One hundred things you can thank God for

Pastor Steve May had a college professor who shared about a gratitude exercise he often used. The professor said, “From the time you wake up, till you leave for work, there are at least one hundred things you can thank God for. When you wake up, you can thank God you slept on a bed, with a pillow for your head and a blanket to keep you warm.

“You can thank God you slept under a roof and not under the elements. You can thank God you have electricity to light and heat your home. You can thank God you have running water, a refrigerator that keeps things cold and a stove to cook your food. Indoor plumbing, hot showers, fresh towels, the list goes on and on.”

When we pause to take inventory of our blessings, our “thankful list” can go on and on, also. Despite life’s disasters, we can always find something for which to be thankful.

When Bible commentator Matthew Henry was robbed, how did he respond?

“Let me be thankful, first, because he never robbed me before. Second, because, although he took my purse, he did not take my life. Third, because although he took all I possessed, it was not much. Fourth, because it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.”

Presbyterian minister Benjamin Weir served in Lebanon for thirty years. On May 8, 1984, a terrorist group grabbed him off a Beirut sidewalk while walking with his wife. The abductors forced him to the floor of a car and rushed him off to captivity.

The terrorists held him for sixteen months, twelve of which were spent in solitary confinement, along with six other Americans. Weir was released on September 14, 1985, after 495 days.

Shortly after his release, reporters asked him how he spent his time and how he dealt with boredom and despair.

Weir answered, “Counting my blessings.”

“Blessings?”

“Yes. Some days I got to take a shower. Sometimes there were vegetables in my food. And I could always be thankful for the love of my family.”

Daily, Weir found something for which to be grateful. Do we?

This year, my “hundred things” include:

My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ

My beautiful family

Forty-five years of marriage to my wonderful wife

Getting to spend more time with my 98-year-old mom

The joy of baptizing my middle school granddaughter

Retirement and the flexible schedule I’m enjoying

My first trip to Braves Spring training, which I hope becomes an annual thing

Serving in my first transitional pastorate and helping this church family

Bumping into friends on my grocery store runs

Breakfasts and lunches with good friends

Getting to read more books

Early morning jogs

Dark chocolate, lemon Oreos and Tootsie Rolls

Our annual trip to the beach, and occasional trips to the mountains

North Georgia apples and brilliant Fall colors

Getting to write this column, the papers that publish it, and the readers who read it

College football and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs

Fresh vegetables in the summertime

God’s goodness

These blessings just scratch the surface of a list that could run well beyond one hundred. What’s on your list?

David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, and serves as transitional pastor of Griffin Church, Griffin, Georgia. He’s the author of The Most Wonderful News You Will Hear: Proclaiming Glad Tidings at Christmas. Visit www.davidchancey.com for more info.