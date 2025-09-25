Obituary: Virginia Ann Brock Gaither

Virginia Ann Brock Gaither, born on May 21, 1933, in Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2025, in Ellenwood, Georgia.

Public Visitation: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Covington, GA.

Celebration of Life Service: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:30 PM, Murray Memorial CME Church, Covington, GA. Mrs. Gaither will lie in state from 11:30 AM until the hour of service.

Family Visitation: Friday, September 26, 2025, and Saturday, September 27, 2025, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, The Home of Mrs. Gaither, 7112 Laseter Street, Covington, GA 30014.

In lieu of floral arrangements, please make donations to Mrs. Gaither’s beloved Murray Memorial CME Church via personal check, Zelle: murraycmechurch@gmail.com, or PayPal: church@murraymemorialcmechurch.org.