Obituary: Thomas Harold Davis

Thomas Harold Davis, of Covington, passed away, Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the age of 88. Mr. Davis was a devoted man of faith and strength who leaves behind a legacy of love, perseverance, and unwavering character. He found joy in singing Christian music and lifting up his voice in praise. He was very competitive at all games; bingo, Mexican train dominos, bridge, hearts, etc. His hands were rarely still---he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening and creating with care and skill. He used those skills for 30 years restoring an 1890 historic home on Floyd Street after retiring from AT&T as an engineer. He was very patriotic and served in the National Guard. Mr. Davis was a loving husband, faithfully married for 61 years until the passing of his wife. His life was a testimony of enduring love and commitment. His presence, songs, and strength will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie Ruth Davis; parents, Guy andAnnie Ophelia Davis.

Survivors include daughter Tammy Denson (Jay); son, LaMar Davis (Judy); grandchildren, Zachary Beiser (Jessie Jones); Carmen Davis (Mathew); Kelsey Jones (Joseph); Jaymi Neary (Sky); great-grandchildren: Aiden Castleberry, Brixley Neary, andHuxley Neary.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025 from 10-11am at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 11am in the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan.