Obituary: Robert Lee Milligan

Robert Lee Milligan, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the age of 76. Mr. Milligan was a proud American who faithfully served his country in the United States Army, completing two tours in Vietnam. A devoted family man, he found joy in the simple things—working in his yard, watching hummingbirds, and taking trips to Tennessee. He loved watching old westerns and never met a stranger, always ready to share a good conversation.

A strong Christian man, Mr. Milligan lived his faith through service and kindness. He served as a fireman with the Rocky Plains Fire Department for several years, where he was honored as Firefighter of the Year. His dedication, warmth, and love for family and community will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lee Milligan and Hazel Mae Milligan; brothers, Gary Milligan and Willie Milligan; and sister, Reba Milligan.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Milligan; sons, Michael Milligan (Melissa), Steve Milligan (Crystal); daughter, Brandy Tucker (Jeremy); grandchildren, Jacob Milligan, Keely Sowden (Caleb), Christopher Milligan, Britney Bridges, Anbri Tucker, Kennedy Tucker, Nichole Holcombe (Aaron), Michael Wilson (Kendell), Christain Robertson, Cameron Sego; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Little, Hailey Little, Emerson Holcombe, Millie Wilson; siblings, Judy Whitley (Wayne), Pattie Whitley (Junior), Linda Durden (Wayne), Lee Milligan (Vickie); sister-in-law, Cindy Milligan; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Milligan will be held Friday, November 14, 2025, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Wayne Whitley and Rev. Kenneth Morrell officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Thursday, November 13, from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M.