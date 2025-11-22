Obituary: Anne J. White

Anne J. White, 89, of Newborn, Georgia passed away on November 9th, 2025 at Piedmont Newton Hospital with family at her side after a long battle with Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

She moved to Newborn over twenty years ago from Rockdale County, Georgia after retiring from the insurance business. Her love and passion centered on continuing the work of her Savior, Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father. During her life, she and her late husband, J. Harry White, were part of organizing and building the Church with love and hard work. They were founding members of Grace Covenant in Conyers in the early 1970’s and founding members of what is now Prospect Church at Oak Hill. She was a very active member of the Pilot Club International. Anne enjoyed the fellowship with the Grandparents’ Club at Piedmont Academy in Monticello, Georgia. She also enjoyed many friends she loved at Trinity Praise Center in Mansfield and Prospect Church. More recently she attended and worked with her friends and members of Gaither’s Church.

Anne is preceded in death by her mother, Willie B. Jackson; father, Walter L. Jackson; her husband, J. Harry White; her sister, Barbara Jo Jackson; and her brothers, Martin Jackson and Hillman Jackson (Janet). Anne is survived by her two sons; Wally Bowers (Stacey) and Jack Bowers (Margaret); and her grandson, Jacob Bowers.

Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 29th, 2025 at Gaither’s Church, with Pastor Andy Parker officiating at 1375 Newton Factory Bridge, Covington, Georgia 30014. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made in Anne’s name to PBCers.org, offering research and education in PBC (Primary Biliary Cholangitis) or donations to Gaither’s Church. For more information, see Phoenix Funeral Services in Conyers. Visit their website at www.phoenixfuneralservicesinc.com.