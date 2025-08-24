Vehicle accident downs power line, injures at least one

PORTERDALE, Ga. — A debris-filled scene shut down Lower River Road near Covington Bypass Road on Saturday afternoon. Drivers were detoured around the site of a single-vehicle accident that left a car upside down and an unidentified number of people injured.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Porterdale Police Department (PPD) posted to social media to notify residents about the crash, saying that law enforcement was responding. They urged drivers to watch out for emergency and utility vehicles making their way to the scene.

The PPD shared a photo of the scene with its social media alert. In the image, an overturned car, a snapped utility pole and scattered debris were visible.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), which also responded to the accident, alerted social media to the crash as well. A social media post told drivers that the accident had resulted in a temporary shutdown of Lower River Road at the bypass.

A spokesperson with the NCSO said the single vehicle accident came “with injuries,” but the number of people harmed was unspecified. The Covington News is working to confirm how many people were hurt.

At approximately 5 p.m., the NCSO took to social media again to share that the vehicle accident had downed a power line. Residents in the area may be experiencing power outages, as restoration was expected to take “at least eight hours,” according to the social media post.

As of this writing, it is not clear if residents are still without power. The News has contacted the NCSO for updated information.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. The NCSO has confirmed that a crash report is not readily available at this time.