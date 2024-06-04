Strickland Appointed to Lead Senate Study Committee on Access to Affordable Child Care

ATLANTA – Sen. Brian Strickland (R–McDonough) has been appointed as Chairman of the Senate Study Committee on Access to Affordable Child Care. Additional members appointed to serve on this committee include Sen. Matt Brass (R–Newnan), Sen. Clint Dixon (R–Gwinnett), Sen. Bo Hatchett (R–Cornelia), Sen. Derek Mallow (D–Savannah), Sen. Elena Parent (D–Atlanta), and Sen. Michael ‘Doc’ Rhett (D–Marietta). The study committee was created pursuant to Senate Resolution 471.

The Senate Study Committee on Access to Affordable Child Care will examine current policies and practices, aiming to identify barriers to affordable child care and explore innovative solutions to ensure that all Georgia families have access to quality, affordable child care services. As Chairman, Sen. Strickland will lead the committee in its efforts to create actionable recommendations that support working families across the state.

Sen. Strickland expressed his dedication to this initiative, stating, “Access to quality child care is fundamental for the well-being of our working families and the development of our children. I’m grateful to Lt. Governor Burt Jones for prioritizing this issue and for entrusting me with this important responsibility. This committee will work diligently over the coming months to find solutions that make child care more accessible and affordable for all Georgians.”

Sen. Strickland brings significant experience to his role as Chairman, with a strong legislative background and a commitment to improving the lives of Georgia’s working families. The committee’s diverse membership, comprising experts and advocates from various fields, will bring a wealth of knowledge and perspectives to the upcoming discussions.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 17th Senate District which includes all of Morgan and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton County. Sen. Strickland may be reached by phone at 404.463.6598 or by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.go