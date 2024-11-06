Brian Strickland to serve another term in state Senate

GEORGIA – Brian Strickland will serve another term on the Georgia state senate, defeating Democratic challenger Kacy Morgan.

Strickland won the election by receiving 58.2 percent of the vote to Morgan’s 41.8 percent. Newton County voters slightly preferred Morgan over Strickland, with the Democratic challenger receiving 50.08 of the vote at 23,620 votes. Strickland garnered 23,542 votes.

Strickland has served as the District 42 representative – which includes Newton County – since 2018. He has also previously served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives in the 111th district from 2013 to 2017.



