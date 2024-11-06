Mike Collins; David Scott re-elected as U.S. House Representatives

GEORGIA – Incumbents Mike Collins and David Scott will continue to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning their respective elections on Tuesday night.

Collins will continue to serve as the U.S. Rep. for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, as he defeated Democratic challenger Lexy Doherty, receiving 63.1 percent of the overall vote.

While Newton County favored Democratic candidates in countywide, state and national races, the widely-known blue county flipped red for Collins. The incumbent received 63.4 percent of the vote at 15,654 compared to Doherty’s 36.6 percent.

In the 13th District race, David Scott defeated Republican challenger Johnathan Chavez decisively, winning 71.8 percent of the vote overall and 72.38 percent of the vote in Newton County.

This will be Scott’s 12th term in office, after initially winning in 2002.



