Rep. Brian Strickland looking at Attorney General race in 2026

With Chris Carr already having announced his intention to run for governor in 2026, that will leave his Attorney General seat open.

One elected official with Newton County ties has said he is looking at entering the Republican primary for attorney general next week.

District 42 State Senator Brian Strickland confirmed to The Walton Tribune, the sister publication of The Covington News he is considering the race.

“I have been encouraged by many colleagues and other leaders from around the state to consider this and plan to make a decision following the legislative session this year,” Strickland said. “My wife and I are spending a lot of time praying about this and seeking guidance as to whether this is the right decision for our family."

Strickland is listed a potential candidate on the website politics1.com. Strickland was first elected to the State House in 2012 and served until he ran for the State Senate. He has been in the State Senate since January 2018.