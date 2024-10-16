Donald Trump v. Kamala Harris: Who are Newton County residents voting for?

There are now officially less than three weeks until the 2024 election. While there are many local races at stake, the largest race on the ballot is for the presidency of the United States.



We are guaranteed to have a new President heading into 2025, as incumbent Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July after becoming the Democratic nominee. Taking his place is current vice president Kamala Harris, who seeks to become the first female president and the second president of African American descent.

In August, Harris chose governor of Minnesota Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate, opting to run with the campaign slogan “A New Way Forward.”

On the Republican side former president Donald Trump is back on the ballot, seeking to become the first president since Grover Cleveland in the late 1800’s to hold office on two separate occasions. Trump chose U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice presidential running mate instead of former vice president Mike Pence.

Together, the two are running with the campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again,” which has been associated with Trump’s campaign since his first presidency in 2016.

There are also a handful of candidates outside the standard Republican-Democrat circuit on the Georgia ballot, too. Those are:

Libertarian: Chase Oliver, Mike ter Maat (VP)

Green: Jill Stein, Rudolph Ware (VP)

Independent: Claudia De la Cruz, Karina Garcia (VP)

Independent: Cornel West, Melina Abdullah (VP)

But who are Newton County residents voting for? That is the question we posed to followers of our Covington News Facebook page a few weeks ago.

According to the poll, 80 percent of respondents said that they were voting for former president Trump. Eighteen percent of voters said that they were voting for vice president Harris, while two percent said they will be voting for “other.”

A total of 560 people participated in the poll, which is a far cry from the 5,700-plus people who voted Republican in the presidential preference primary in March and the 3,800-plus citizens who voted Democrat. During March’s primary, a total of 77,597 voters were registered to vote in that election, according to official results from the Newton County Board of Elections.





Trump, Harris or other: Why?





Several citizens sounded off about their preferred presidential choice in the comment section of the poll.

Jerry Harris said he is supporting Trump for economic purposes.

“Trump means money in the pocket for all Americans,” Harris said. “ [Kamala] Harris means 4 more years of high prices.”

Donna Smith Edge said she supported Trump in 2016 and 2020, and will do so again.

“I will support Trump once again, because he is definitely for the people,” Edge said. “Kamala Harris has been a part of the last 3 1/2 years that has destroyed America.”

Those voting for Harris cite morality concerns when looking at who to vote for.

“I’m voting for Harris because our country deserves someone who doesn’t constantly spew hate and lies,” said Sydney Mathis.

Others, however, are supporters of neither candidate.

“I’m not thrilled about either one of them,” said Kimberly Ann.

Ginny Landeros said that she has voted within one of the two primary political parties her whole life, but will vote differently this time around.

“I’ve voted Democrat my whole adult life, but no more,” Landeros said. “I’ll be voting 3rd party from now on.”





Who has Newton County favored over the years?





Newton County has voted blue in recent years.

Data that was immediately available on the Newton County Elections website shows that voters preferred 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and 2020 Democratic candidate Biden in past elections. The last time Newton County preferred a Republican candidate was George W. Bush in 2004.

Republicans have typically done well on election day, with the Republican nominee generating the most votes in the last two elections on the day-of elections. It is the mail-in and advanced voting ballots that have been in strong favor of the Democrats.





When can I vote?





Early voting is open now until Nov. 1.

​​A number of voting precincts in Newton County have been made available for early voters.

The Turner Lake recreation center banquet hall (Town precinct) located at 6185 Turner Lake Road in Covington will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.





Weekend voting is also open at this precinct on the following dates/times:





Saturday, Oct. 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The LifePointe Church of Nazarene (Covington Mills precinct) will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the two week voting period. The church is located at 5133 Jackson Highway in Covington.

Also open will be the Prospect Church at Oak Hill (Downs precinct) located at 6752 Highway 212 in Covington from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to request an absentee ballot for this election is Oct. 25.

Election day will take place on Nov. 5, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.