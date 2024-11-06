Newton County deputy Jack Redlinger falls short in bid for Henry County Sheriff

HENRY COUNTY – The sheriff’s race in Henry County had direct implications for one Newton County deputy.

Longtime sergeant with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) Jack Redlinger lost his bid for Henry County sheriff during Tuesday’s election. Redlinger, who ran as a Republican, faced off against incumbent Reginald B. Scandrett. Scandrett received 65.6 percent of the vote, while Redlinger only received 34.44 percent.

Redlinger has been with the NCSO since 2007, serving in a number of roles. According to his LinkedIn page, he established and is in charge of the traffic, motors and H.E.A.T. units. He also serves as Newton County’s public information officer.

Redlinger has not publicly commented on his election loss as of this writing.



