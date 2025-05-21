Rep. Tim Fleming named chairman of House Blue-Ribbon study committee on Election Procedures

State Representative Tim Fleming (R-Covington) was recently named by House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) to serve as the chairman of the House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures.

“Many thanks to Speaker Jon Burns for selecting me to serve in this capacity, especially regarding such an important topic like elections,” Fleming said. “This study committee will be crucial in our efforts to reform and improve our election system in Georgia and bolster election integrity. Every Georgian has a right to fair, secure and transparent elections, and this study committee will work to ensure that every Georgian’s voice is heard at the ballot box. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to make Georgia’s electoral system the most secure and fair in the nation come November 2026.”

The Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures will study and evaluate Georgia’s current laws, policies and procedures utilized in administering Georgia elections, as well as the statewide and local elected officials and boards that oversee the administration of Georgia’s elections. The committee will compile a report of specific findings or legislative recommendations that will ensure Georgia has a secure and effective electoral system ahead of next November’s elections.

Fleming represents the citizens of District 114, which includes Morgan County, as well as portions of Newton and Walton counties. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2022 and currently serves as Secretary of the Governmental Affairs and Information and Audits committees. He also serves on the Higher Education Committee.