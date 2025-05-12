Doherty seeks rematch with Collins in 10th District

Lexy Doherty is set to try again in her quest to unseat Mike Collins as 10th District Congressman.

Doherty was the Democratic nominee in 2024 and has now announced she will run again next year. Doherty gained 37% of the vote in the heavily Republican district and feels like she can do even better in a potential rematch. She earned 25% of the vote in Walton County.

Doherty said she has a solid platform focused on job creation, affordable housing and economic justice for one of the state’s most critical battlegrounds. By contrast, Doherty said, Collins spends “more time entertaining Elon Musk and chasing social media clout than delivering for working families.”

Doherty said Collins and Musk treat “our lives like a joke.”

“It’s time we send someone to Washington who actually lives like us,” Doherty said.

In her campaign, Doherty said she will emphasize her firsthand understanding of working-class struggles.

Raised in her mother’s small business, she was helping run the store by a young age, until it was shuttered by the 2008 recession.

Since then, Doherty said she has worked in mines, waited tabled, mucked horse stalls and now fights to lower utility bills for Georgia families. Her legislative priorities include raising the minimum wage for the first time in 20 years, rolling back tariffs that hurt Georgia farmers, defending Medicare and Social Security, investing in affordable housing and cutting taxes for lower and middle income families.

“Everyone knows we need change,” Doherty said. “But it’s only going to happen if we send real working people to Washington, not politicians who treat public service like a popularity contest.”Doherty is the first candidate to announce a challenge to Collins for the 2026 election.