Alana Sanders announces bid for Democratic Primary of Georgia chair

NEWTON COUNTY – Former Newton County District 3 commissioner Alana Sanders has made her next political move known.

On April 23, via her “Commissioner Alana Sanders” Facebook page, Sanders announced she qualified for the Democratic Party of Georgia chair position. The position is currently held by interim chair Matthew Wilson after previous chair Nikema Williams stepped down.

The Covington News reached out to Sanders for comment, but one was not returned as of press time. However, she did reveal her motivations behind the move via her Facebook page.

“This journey began in 2024 when I was sought out and asked if I would allow my name to be placed in the race,” Sanders said. “After much prayer, reflection, and meaningful conversations with leaders and community members across the state, I accepted. When the opportunity officially opened in 2025, I got to work immediately to get the approval of the state committee members to be placed on the ballot.”

Sanders will face off against six other opponents – Charlie Bailey, Hardie Davis, Wendy Davis, Nikita Hemingway, Jay Jones and Nabilah Islam Parkes. The election will take place on May 3 in Atlanta, according to the Democratic Party of Georgia website.

Sanders served on the Newton County Board of Commissioners from 2021-24 as District 3 commissioner. However, she lost her seat in a runoff to now-suspended Stephanie Lindsey. Andre Cooper currently serves as District 3 commissioner after being appointed by Governor Brian Kemp.



