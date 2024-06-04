2024 general primary election results (State elections)

GEORGIA — The 2024 general primary election unofficial results are in. All 19 precincts have reported 100 percent of their votes with a total of 28,861 ballots cast. The results are as follows:

US House of Representatives - District 10 - Rep:

Mike Collins won uncontested. Collins has held this position since 2023.

US House of Representatives - District 10 - Dem:

Alexandra “Lexy” Doherty won with 1,453 votes (60.87 percent). She ran against Jessica Fore who tallied 934 votes (39.13 percent). This was Doherty’s first time running for election.

US House of Representatives - District 13 - Rep:

Jonathan Chavez won with 1,084 votes (69.35 percent). He ran against Johsie Cruz Fletcher who had 479 votes (30.65 percent). Chavez won the Republican nomination for District 4 in 2022 but lost the general election.

US House of Representatives - District 13 - Dem:

David Scott won with 3,259 votes. He had six others run against him, with the next-highest vote-getter coming in at 693. Scott has held this position since 2003.

State Senate - District 17 - Dem:

Gail Davenport won uncontested. She has held this position in District 44 since 2011.

State Senate - District 42 - Rep:

Brian Strickland won uncontested. He has held this position in District 17 since 2018.

State Senate - District 42 - Dem:

Kacy D. Morgan won uncontested. Morgan won the Democratic nomination in 2022 but lost to Strickland.

State Senate - District 43 - Dem:

Tonya P. Anderson won uncontested. She has held this position since 2017.

State House of Representatives - District 93 - Dem:

Doreen Carter won uncontested. She has held this position since 2023.

State House of Representatives - District 113 - Dem:

Sharon Henderson won with 3,381 votes (65.09 percent). She ran against Karla Daniels Hooper who totaled 1,813 votes (34.91 percent). She has held this position since 2021.

State House of Representatives - District 114 - Rep:

Tim Fleming won uncontested. He has held this position since 2023.

State House of Representatives - District 118 - Rep:

Clint Crowe won uncontested. He has held this position since 2023.

State House of Representatives - District 118 - Dem:

Sharonda Bell won uncontested. She won the Democratic nomination in 2022 but lost to Crowe.