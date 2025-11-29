Shelby Shines On Foundation announces multi-day holiday lineup honoring Shelby’s legacy

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Shelby Shines On Foundation has released its official schedule of holiday events aimed at strengthening community connection and honoring the lasting legacy of Shelby McWaters.

Established in her memory, the Foundation was created to continue Shelby’s childlike love by spreading joy and encouraging others to live with the same compassion and sparkle she shared with the world. Through events and acts of giving, the foundation strives to transform grief into goodness and ensure that Shelby shines on in the lives of others.

The holiday series launched Thursday, Nov. 27, with the opening of Shelby’s Candy Cane Lane at 5114 Conyers St., Covington, a tradition rooted in Shelby’s own generosity and joy.

After the family moved closer to the Covington Square, Shelby began placing candy canes along Conyers Street so children could enjoy a sweet treat while viewing the neighborhood Christmas lights. She would eagerly watch the security cameras, smiling as children stopped to choose a candy cane. It became the highlight of her holiday season.

Following Shelby’s untimely passing on Dec. 13, 2024, her family formally named the display Shelby’s Candy Cane Lane and opened it to the community as a living tribute to her kindness and giving spirit. The tradition now continues in her memory, inviting all who knew and loved Shelby, and those who never had the chance, to experience the simple joy she so passionately shared.

Community members are encouraged to follow the Shelby Shines On Foundation on Facebook for updates on an upcoming special announcement connected to Dec. 13, honoring Shelby’s life and lasting legacy.

The Foundation’s signature event, the Shelby Shines On Christmas Gala, will take place Friday, Dec. 5, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at The Salvatore Event Center in Loganville. The evening will feature an elevated holiday experience designed to foster awareness while raising funds for the Foundation’s initiatives. Tickets for the event are sold out.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, the Foundation will participate in the Annual Covington Christmas Parade with the Shelby Shines On float at 10 a.m. in the Downtown Covington Square, followed by the Lights at Legion Field Kickoff & Mistletoe Market from 6 to 9 p.m. at Legion Field in Covington. The evening will include the lighting of Shelby’s Memorial Tree, a symbolic moment of reflection and love.

“Our mission is to honor Shelby’s legacy by spreading her spirit of kindness and compassion through meaningful support for individuals with special needs, awarding scholarships to students who champion inclusivity and acceptance and raising awareness for Klippel-Trénaunay Syndrome (KTS). Through these efforts, we strive to foster a more understanding, inclusive, and supportive community where every individual is seen, valued, and empowered,” the Foundation stated. “We believe light can grow even in difficult places, and we’re committed to making that light visible in our community.”

The Foundation encourages regional media, civic groups, local businesses and the public to attend, share and amplify awareness.

For interviews, media availability, sponsorship information, or event coverage, contact ShelbyShinesOn@gmail.com or visit www.ShelbyShinesOn.org.

Shelby Shines On Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.