Kelvin King running for secretary of state

ATLANTA – Atlanta businessman and Air Force veteran Kelvin King has entered the race for Georgia secretary of state.

King, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate three years ago, announced his candidacy for secretary of state Tuesday in an op-ed in James Magazine Online.

“I’ve spent my life serving this country through service and leadership, from working as an Air Force contracting officer to building a successful construction company that serves the public sector,” King wrote. “I am ready to do the work – for Georgia, for America, for our future.”

King, who is married to State Election Board member Janelle King, vowed to support a hybrid form of voting that would include hand counting ballots to confirm votes and to bring “new leadership” to cleaning up Georgia’s voter rolls. He also promised to overhaul the state’s business licensing and registration systems, which are overseen by the secretary of state.

State Rep. Tim Fleming, R-Covington, also is running for the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Incumbent GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hasn’t indicated whether he will seek a third term. He was reelected overwhelmingly in 2022 despite running afoul of Republican base voters by refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s alleged effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Raffensperger has reportedly been considering mounting a bid for governor or the Senate next year.