United Bank boosts local education by participating in Peach Education Tax Credit

NEWTON COUNTY — United Bank has announced its participation in the Peach Education Tax Credit, ensuring that a portion of the bank’s Georgia tax dollars will remain in Newton County to support local students. By redirecting its state tax liability through the program, United Bank is investing directly in initiatives that reflect the priorities of Newton County Schools.

The Peach Education Tax Credit allows Georgia businesses to allocate a portion of their state taxes to approved school districts or education foundations. Newton Education Foundation (NEF), the funding partner for Newton County Schools, is promoting the program to bring critical funds to district priorities including strengthening literacy, closing opportunity gaps and workforce development.

“We are grateful that United Bank is helping to keep Georgia tax dollars in our community,” said Gail Rothman, executive director of The Newton Education Foundation. “Their participation directly supports programs that equip students with the skills, confidence, and resources they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

“United Bank is proud to invest in the success of Newton County students,” said Thomas Kephart, regional president of United Bank. “The Peach Education Tax Credit gives us a powerful way to support local schools while keeping our tax dollars working in the community we serve.”

NEF Encourages More Local Businesses to Participate

NEF is inviting additional Newton County businesses to redirect their state tax dollars toward local education through the Peach Education Tax Credit. Participation comes at no net cost to businesses, yet generates high-impact benefits for students, families and the community.

“This program is one of the simplest and most meaningful ways local companies can support public education,” said Loucy Hay, board chair of NEF. “The more businesses that participate, the more opportunities we can create for students.”

To learn more about how a business can keep its tax dollars local, visit newtoneducationfoundation.org/ptc.