Newton County Schools announces 2026 HERO Finalists

Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced the three finalists for the district’s 2026 HERO Award, an annual recognition that honors classified employees who demonstrate exceptional commitment, performance, and impact in supporting students from pre-kindergarten through high school.

The 2026 HERO Award finalists are:

Ms. Diana Caid, Media Center Paraprofessional at Oak Hill Elementary

Ms. Andrea Cummings, Kindergarten Paraprofessional at Rocky Plains Elementary

Ms. Heather McCullough, Front Office Clerk at Newton College & Career Academy

Ms. Diana Caid, Media Center Paraprofessional at Oak Hill Elementary School. Photo via Newton County Schools, Facebook. Ms. Andrea Cummings, Kindergarten Paraprofessional at Rocky Plains Elementary School. Photo via Newton County Schools, Facebook. Ms. Heather McCullough, Office Clerk at Newton College & Career Academy. Photo via Newton County Schools, Facebook.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, Board of Education Chair Abigail Coggin, and district leaders surprised each finalist at their workplace Friday morning to share the exciting news. Family members of the finalists were also invited to take part in the surprise visits, helping celebrate the moment alongside colleagues and school leaders.

The finalists were selected from a group of school and division-level HERO Award winners and will now advance to the final stage of the selection process, participating in interviews with the district’s award panel on March 11.

Similar to the district’s Teacher of the Year program, Newton County Schools’ HERO Award process includes a comprehensive application and review process. Each school and division-level HERO Award winner submitted an essay packet along with letters of support, which were reviewed and scored by the district’s selection committee to determine the finalists.

“Our classified employees are essential to the daily success of our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley. “From the front office to the classroom, the cafeteria to the bus loop, these dedicated professionals help create the supportive and welcoming environments our students need to learn and grow. Ms. Caid, Ms. Cummings, and Ms. McCullough exemplify the commitment and care that make Newton County Schools such a special place for students and families.”

The three finalists represent a combined 23 years of service to Newton County Schools and serve students in roles that help ensure schools run smoothly each day. From welcoming families in the front office to supporting students in classrooms and media centers, their work reflects the vital contributions classified employees make across the district.

The NCS HERO Awards were established to recognize classified employees who embody service, dedication, professionalism, and community impact. Modeled after the state and national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Awards, the program highlights the invaluable work of employees in clerical and administrative services, custodial and maintenance services, food and nutrition services, health and student services, paraprofessionals, security services, skilled trades, technical services, and transportation services.

To be eligible for the HERO Award, employees must have worked at least three years in Newton County Schools and at least one year in their current school or division. Candidates are evaluated based on their job performance, leadership, teamwork, school and community involvement, and their ability to positively represent classified employees across the district.

Newton County Board of Education Chair Abigail Coggin emphasized the importance of recognizing the many employees who support students behind the scenes.

“Every day across our schools, classified employees are making a difference in the lives of students,” said Coggin. “Whether welcoming families, supporting classroom instruction, or ensuring our schools operate smoothly, their work is vital to the success of our district. These finalists represent the heart of our school system, and we are proud to celebrate their dedication.”

The winner of the 2026 Newton County Schools HERO Award will be announced during the HERO Awards Celebration on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 5:30 PM at Porter Performing Arts Center. All school and division HERO Award winners will be recognized during the event, and the district winner will go on to represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia RISE Awards program for potential state-level recognition.