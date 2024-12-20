Two NCCA students named as Samsung Solve for Tomorrow finalists

Earlier this month, two students from Newton College and Career Academy were named as finalists in the national Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition.

Robyn Asbell and Lizbeth Serrano-Tzintzun, both 11 graders at NCCA, are in the process of developing a pain reduction patch kit that is designed to create a solution to chronic migraines. The patch integrates microchip and microwaving technology that will deliver frequency pulses, target nerve endings and blood vessels in hopes of alleviating minor headaches and migraines.

“Designed with human anatomy, physiology, engineering, and physics principles, this compact, non-invasive device is a practical solution for students, workers, and seniors,” according to a product description. “By reducing reliance on medications, the patch provides an accessible and sustainable way to manage pain, promoting healthier lifestyles and reducing risks of dependency or side effects from long-term drug use.”

Asbell and Serrano-Tzintzun are one of eight finalists in the competition that represent the state of Georgia. They are also one of three finalists that represent Georgia high schools.

The duo is led by 2025 Newton County Schools Teacher of the Year Taylor Moody. The AP Language and Composition teacher has a history of fielding successful teams in this competition.

Last year, two of Moody’s teams were named as finalists, including Nevaeh Craven, Layla Crayon, Hulet Neely and Shania Stewart, the creators of the Quick Save CPR Mat. The group was named VISIONS 2024 Youth of the Year for The Covington News in April.

Moody said she is “beyond proud” of her students' accomplishments.

“These are the rewarding moments of teaching. Watching my students excel,” Moody said on X.

Asbell and Serrano-Tzintzun are now gathering feedback from peers and stakeholders and are revising their product to make it fully functional. In January, the team will officially compete for an opportunity to win $12,000 in prize packages that will go toward supporting future educational enhancements.



