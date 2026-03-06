Two candidates qualify for District 5 Board of Education seat

NEWTON COUNTY – Two challengers will vie for the open District 5 Board of Education seat this November.

On Monday, D. Alan Fowler officially qualified for the seat as a Republican. Fowler, who serves as the executive director of the Georgia Music Educators Association, first announced his intentions to run for the seat in July 2025.

While Dr. James T. Walden had also expressed interest in the seat, he did not qualify for the race, leaving Fowler as the lone Republican.

However, a surprise announcement came on Wednesday, when Dr. Adam Phyall qualified for the District 5 race as a Democrat. Phyall is no stranger to Newton County Schools, as he served as the district’s director of technology and media services from June 2016 to Dec. 2022. He currently works as the director of professional learning and leadership for All4Ed.

Fowler and Phyall are looking to succeed current District 5 Representative Abigail Coggin, who announced last year that she would not be seeking reelection.

Since Fowler and Phyall are running unopposed in the primaries, the two will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.

As for the remaining Board of Education seats up for grabs, District 1 Representative Trey Bailey and District 3 epresentative Shakila Henderson-Baker were the sole qualifiers in their respective races.

Bailey, a Republican, was first appointed to the board in 2016 following the resignation of Stan Edwards. He has since been elected to serve for two full terms and is set to serve a third full term from 2027-30.

Henderson-Baker, a Democrat, has been on the board since 2011 after winning the 2010 election. She is now set to serve her fifth full term in office.